All Trojans

USC Women's Basketball Stars Snubbed from Big Ten Preseason All-Conference List

Despite being ranked top-five in both Big Ten preseason polls, no USC players were selected to the 2025-26 Preseason All-Big Ten Team — a surprising omission ahead of the new season for USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb's roster.

Jalon Dixon

Mar 8, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb reacts to a foul called against her player while playing the women’s Michigan Wolverines for the Big Ten Conference Tournament semifinals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images
Mar 8, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb reacts to a foul called against her player while playing the women’s Michigan Wolverines for the Big Ten Conference Tournament semifinals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Big Ten released its 2025–26 women’s basketball preseason polls this week, and while USC earned a top-five conference ranking, the Trojans were noticeably absent from the preseason All-Big Ten team selections.

Both the coaches and media placed USC among the league’s elite — No. 4 in the coaches poll and No. 3 in the media rankings — yet not a single Trojan made the list of 10 honorees.

USC Lady Trojans coach Lindsay Gottlieb Juju Watkins Jazzy Davidson Big Ten basketball women's college basketball
Mar 31, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies during the first half of an Elite 8 NCAA Tournament game at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images

Crosstown rival UCLA, meanwhile, dominated the preseason spotlight.

The Bruins were unanimously voted as the Big Ten’s top team and senior center Lauren Betts — the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year — was named the Preseason Player of the Year by both the coaches and the media. Senior guard Kiki Rice joined her as a unanimous All-Big Ten selection, giving UCLA two preseason honorees.

The absence of any USC names raised eyebrows given the team’s expected contention status, even with the loss of superstar Juju Watkins, who will miss the 2025–26 season following an ACL injury suffered during last year’s NCAA Tournament.

Notable Omissions: Dunn, Smith, and Davidson

USC Lady Trojans coach Lindsay Gottlieb Juju Watkins Jazzy Davidson Big Ten basketball women's college basketball
Apr 1, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; McDonald's All American West guard Jazzy Davidson (6) dribbles the ball during the first half of the game against McDonald's All American East at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images / Pamela Smith-Imagn Images

Even without Watkins, USC boasts one of the deepest rosters in the conference — led by key returners and impact newcomers who could easily have warranted preseason recognition.

Kara Dunn, a senior transfer from Georgia Tech, headlines the group.

Dunn earned All-ACC First Team honors last season after leading the Yellow Jackets in scoring (15.5 PPG) while shooting an efficient 49.3 percent from the field and adding 52 three-pointers.

USC Lady Trojans coach Lindsay Gottlieb Juju Watkins transfer Kara Dunn Big Ten basketball women's college basketball
Feb 23, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Kara Dunn (25) drives to the basket as Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Maddy Westbeld (21) defends in the first half at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images / Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Her veteran experience and scoring versatility were among the biggest offseason additions in the Big Ten, making her omission a surprising one given her proven production.

MORE: Texas Longhorns Replace USC Trojans with Historically Underwhelming Achievement

MORE: Why USC Fans Will Love Sherrone Moore's Latest Comments On Sell Out Against Michigan

MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Addresses Big Ten Officiating, Missed Penalty 

USC guard Kennedy Smith, entering her sophomore year, also made a strong case.

The former Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection averaged 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game in her debut campaign.

She led the Trojans in steals (2.2 per game) and earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention after helping USC reach the NCAA Regional rounds.

Smith’s blend of defense and versatility gives USC a foundational two-way presence who could easily emerge as one of the league’s breakout players this season.

USC Lady Trojans coach Lindsay Gottlieb Juju Watkins Kennedy Smith Big Ten basketball women's college basketball
Feb 8, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Kennedy Smith (11) during the fourth quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Then there’s Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson, the nation’s top-ranked incoming freshman and a McDonald’s All-American.

Davidson arrives at USC as the No. 1 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class, bringing elite scoring instincts and playmaking ability reminiscent of Watkins.

While freshmen rarely receive preseason honors, her high school résumé and ceiling as a potential Big Ten Freshman of the Year candidate make her an immediate name to watch.

The Bigger Picture for USC

Even without preseason accolades, the Trojans remain firmly in the Big Ten’s upper tier and a potential tournament threat.

USC Lady Trojans coach Lindsay Gottlieb Juju Watkins Jazzy Davidson Big Ten basketball women's college basketball
Jan 12, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Coach Lindsay Gottlieb has built a balanced roster that blends high-level experience with elite young talent — a formula designed for sustainable success rather than early-season hype.

While UCLA and Maryland headline the preseason storylines, USC’s depth could be its biggest strength.

If players like Dunn, Smith, and Davidson deliver as expected, the Trojans may not only exceed their current ranking but also rewrite the postseason narrative when honors are handed out in March.

feed

Published
Jalon Dixon
JALON DIXON

Jalon Dixon covers the USC Trojans and Maryland Terrapins for On SI, bringing fans the stories behind the scores. From breaking news to in-depth features, he delivers sharp analysis and fresh perspective across football, basketball, and more. With experience covering everything from the NFL to college hoops, Dixon blends insider knowledge with a knack for storytelling that keeps readers coming back.

Home/Basketball