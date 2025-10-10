USC Women's Basketball Stars Snubbed from Big Ten Preseason All-Conference List
The Big Ten released its 2025–26 women’s basketball preseason polls this week, and while USC earned a top-five conference ranking, the Trojans were noticeably absent from the preseason All-Big Ten team selections.
Both the coaches and media placed USC among the league’s elite — No. 4 in the coaches poll and No. 3 in the media rankings — yet not a single Trojan made the list of 10 honorees.
Crosstown rival UCLA, meanwhile, dominated the preseason spotlight.
The Bruins were unanimously voted as the Big Ten’s top team and senior center Lauren Betts — the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year — was named the Preseason Player of the Year by both the coaches and the media. Senior guard Kiki Rice joined her as a unanimous All-Big Ten selection, giving UCLA two preseason honorees.
The absence of any USC names raised eyebrows given the team’s expected contention status, even with the loss of superstar Juju Watkins, who will miss the 2025–26 season following an ACL injury suffered during last year’s NCAA Tournament.
Notable Omissions: Dunn, Smith, and Davidson
Even without Watkins, USC boasts one of the deepest rosters in the conference — led by key returners and impact newcomers who could easily have warranted preseason recognition.
Kara Dunn, a senior transfer from Georgia Tech, headlines the group.
Dunn earned All-ACC First Team honors last season after leading the Yellow Jackets in scoring (15.5 PPG) while shooting an efficient 49.3 percent from the field and adding 52 three-pointers.
Her veteran experience and scoring versatility were among the biggest offseason additions in the Big Ten, making her omission a surprising one given her proven production.
USC guard Kennedy Smith, entering her sophomore year, also made a strong case.
The former Big Ten All-Freshman Team selection averaged 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game in her debut campaign.
She led the Trojans in steals (2.2 per game) and earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention after helping USC reach the NCAA Regional rounds.
Smith’s blend of defense and versatility gives USC a foundational two-way presence who could easily emerge as one of the league’s breakout players this season.
Then there’s Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson, the nation’s top-ranked incoming freshman and a McDonald’s All-American.
Davidson arrives at USC as the No. 1 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class, bringing elite scoring instincts and playmaking ability reminiscent of Watkins.
While freshmen rarely receive preseason honors, her high school résumé and ceiling as a potential Big Ten Freshman of the Year candidate make her an immediate name to watch.
The Bigger Picture for USC
Even without preseason accolades, the Trojans remain firmly in the Big Ten’s upper tier and a potential tournament threat.
Coach Lindsay Gottlieb has built a balanced roster that blends high-level experience with elite young talent — a formula designed for sustainable success rather than early-season hype.
While UCLA and Maryland headline the preseason storylines, USC’s depth could be its biggest strength.
If players like Dunn, Smith, and Davidson deliver as expected, the Trojans may not only exceed their current ranking but also rewrite the postseason narrative when honors are handed out in March.