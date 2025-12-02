How to Watch USC Women's Basketball in Non-Conference Showdown vs. Saint Mary's
No. 16 USC women’s basketball returns to the Galen Center on Tuesday night looking to extend its perfect home record and move to 6-2 on the season. After back-to-back wins over Tennessee Tech and Pepperdine, the Trojans aim to secure a second straight victory over Saint Mary’s and keep building momentum with only three non-conference games remaining before Big Ten play opens on Dec. 7.
How to Watch
When: Tuesday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. PT
Where: Galen Arena in Los Angeles, California
TV Broadcast: B1G+
Radio: ESPN LA 710 AM
Jazzy Davidson Leading USC’s Two-Way Identity
Freshman sensation Jazzy Davidson continues to be the engine of USC’s rise, leading the Trojans in points (16.3), rebounds (6.7), assists (4.0), blocks (2.3), and steals (2.0). Her blend of defense and scoring versatility has helped lift USC into having one of the strongest defensive profiles in the country.
Davidson’s recent stretch highlights how quickly she has become USC’s most reliable player. She posted 21 points, five blocks, and the game-winning layup against No. 9 NC State, then followed it with an 18-point, 5-assist, 3-block performance against Pepperdine.
Her breakout 20-point, 16-rebound double-double versus Tennessee Tech was the most rebounds by a USC freshman in three years. With USC allowing just 56.1 points per game and ranking 8th nationally in blocks, Davidson’s two-way impact has defined the Trojans’ defensive identity heading into December.
Londynn Jones Could Be USC’s X-Factor Again
Senior guard Londynn Jones has quickly become one of USC’s most important scoring threats after transferring from UCLA. She opened her Trojan career with 16 points off the bench, followed by a 19-point spark in the win over NC State. Through seven games, she is averaging 11.0 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists and is now settling into her first starting minutes as a Trojan.
Jones’ ability to create offense without disrupting flow gives USC a needed perimeter option next to Davidson and Kara Dunn. With USC averaging over 70 points per game, Jones’ efficiency and bench production have consistently swung stretches of tight matchups. Her presence is especially important on a night where USC is chasing its 18th straight home win, which would match the program’s longest streak since 1988, as well as coach Lindsay Gottlieb' career win No. 99 at USC.
Saint Mary's Defensive Upside Must Outweigh Their Turnover Issues
Saint Mary’s enters the matchup showing strong defensive potential but struggling with turnovers in late-game situations. The Gaels allow just 54.1 points per game, but their 20 turnovers per game have cost them multiple close contests, including a double-overtime loss to North Texas in which they surrendered nine additional shot attempts.
Forward Edie Clarke is the Gaels’ most consistent presence, averaging 9.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and over three steals per game while leading the WCC in offensive rebounds, steals, and defensive rating. She averaged 12.5 points on 66.7 percent shooting at the Hoopfest Challenge and continues to be a matchup challenge due to her motor and physicality.
Guards ddi Wedin and Jada Hunter provide perimeter scoring, combining for strong bounce-back performances against North Texas. But Saint Mary’s must drastically reduce turnovers to compete with USC’s rim protection and transition scoring.
USC vs. Saint Mary's Prediction
The USC Trojans will defeat the Saint Mary's Gaels at home, 73-60.