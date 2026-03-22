USC Trojans' Unsung Hero in NCAA Tournament Win

USC Trojans guard Kara Dunn didn’t hit the biggest shots of the night, but she may have delivered the most important ones. The USC guard closed the game at the free-throw line and anchored a poised finish as the Trojans outlasted Clemson 71-67 in overtime to advance past the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Kara Dunn Delivers Late, USC Shows Composure

Dunn’s impact built over time. After a slow start, she scored 16 of her 22 points in the second half, shooting 7-of-11 from the field and 4-of-7 from three, helping USC erase deficits and stay within reach as Clemson controlled stretches of the game.

Mar 21, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Rachael Rose (14) drives around USC Trojans guard Kara Dunn (25) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

But her impact went beyond scoring. Despite a late game turnover in the final few possessions of regulation, Dunn and the Trojans' poise did not allow themselves to panic with the game still hanging in the balance.

“No one started getting mad each other, pointing fingers I feel like we stayed together and stayed locked in. When we found out it was going to overtime, we said that we don’t get second chances in life, so we need to take advantage of that and I felt like we did," said Dunn.

That moment defined USC’s response. Clemson believed it had won at the buzzer in regulation before a game-winner was waved off. The Trojans had every reason to unravel, but they didn’t. Dunn later iced the game with two clutch free throws, sealing a win that coach Lindsay Gottlieb described as something bigger than just advancing.

Dec 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Malia Latu (13) defends USC Trojans guard Kara Dunn (25) during the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“We were playing for each other, we made the changes that we needed to make and we didn’t repeat the same mistakes that had probably made in the past," Dunn continued. "I felt like we really came together and I really hope that we use it in the next game.”

Jazzy Davidson Headlines a Historic Debut

While Dunn steadied USC, Jazzy Davidson took over and Dunn made sure to give her full credit.

“I literally told her, ‘You don’t ever have to get me a gift again’ because this two shots in overtime were enough," Dunn told reporters after the game. "I’m really really proud of her. Her maturity, her confidence to step up and take this shots was huge for us.”

Mar 21, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) shoots against the Clemson Tigers in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The freshman finished with 31 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals, and one block, becoming the first freshman in NCAA Tournament history to record 30+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 5+ assists in a debut.

And when the game reached overtime, she delivered the defining sequence with back-to-back three-pointers that gave USC the lead for good. It was her second career 30-point game, but the timing elevated it. With the season on the line, Davidson didn’t hesitate. That’s the part that travels in March. Not just production, but shot-making under pressure.

USC Heads Into South Carolina Rematch With Momentum

Nov 15, 2014; Columbia, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley directs her team against the USC Trojans in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The challenge now shifts dramatically. USC advances to face No. 1 seed South Carolina, a team that previously handled the Trojans in a 69-52 win earlier this season. In that matchup, USC struggled offensively, shot just 1-of-14 from three, and was dominated on the glass. Davidson had just eight points in that game. The team around her looked far less settled.

This version of USC is different. Ended the regular season with real momentum that despite an early Big ten tournament exit, has not slowed them down. They’ve now proven they can execute late, respond to adversity, and lean on both star power and composure. The question becomes whether that growth is enough against one of the most dominant teams in the country.

If Dunn controls the moment again and Davidson continues to deliver, USC may position themselves to pull off arguably the biggest upset of this year's NCAA tournament.

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