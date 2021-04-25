What Former Memphis Guard Boogie Ellis Brings To USC

After so much success with the transfer portal last season, USC is going to the well once again with former Memphis guard Boogie Ellis.

The Trojans are coming off an unforgettable season that was capped off by an unexpected run to the Elite 8. But the reason it seemed so unlikely is because of the amount of new veteran faces they acquired during the offseason.

Three players in the starting five were picked up through the transfer portal. Throw in Chevez Goodwin who was a key contributor off the bench for USC all season, and you're looking at a team with four of their top seven leading scorers playing at a different school one year prior.

The extra veteran leadership was the perfect support system needed to surround a talented frontcourt in Evan and Isaiah Mobley. But with Tahj Eaddy and the Mobley brothers declaring for the NBA Draft, USC will need to look into the transfer portal once again to replenish some of their holes.

They have already started the recruiting process with the announcement of former Memphis guard Boogie Ellis joining the program.

Ellis spent two seasons with Memphis, and is coming off a strong sophomore year. He was named the American Athletic Conference's 6th Man of the Year by averaging 10.2 points in only 23.4 minutes a game.

With an increased role, Ellis has the potential to be next season's Tahj Eaddy.

This past season at USC, Eaddy knocked down 38.8% of his threes on 5.2 attempts per game. In comparison, Ellis shot 38.6% from three on 4.2 attempts per game. With a slightly bigger frame, Ellis might have a tad more upside than Eaddy.

To add, back in 2019, Ellis was considered the No. 36 overall prospect by RSCI.

Next season the Trojans return without a focal point on their offense. If Ellis can flash his potential to the coaches before the regular season starts, there is a possibility he fills the void as the main scoring threat left behind by Mobley.

