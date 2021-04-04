Report Reveals Where Evan Mobley Falls in Latest NBA Mock Draft

Evan Mobley is expected to be one of the first three names taken off the board when the NBA draft rolls around.

After an impressive tourney run to the Elite 8, our focus now shifts to the NBA draft, with all eyes on standout freshman Evan Mobley.

Mobley hasn’t officially declared for the draft, but as a consensus top-3 prospect it’s hard to envision him staying for another year at USC.

Bleacher Report recently released their very own NBA mock draft and Troys elite big-man made the list.

Cade Cunningham has been rumored as the No. 1 pick even before stepping on the court for his first game with Oklahoma State. So it's not too surprising to see him going No. 1 overall to the Minnesota Timberwolves in this mock draft.

But right after him, Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman predicts Evan Mobley No. 2 overall to the Houston Rockets. Here is an excerpt on his reasoning behind the selection:

“He [Evan Mobley] just led USC to a surprise Elite Eight appearance, finishing the season tied for the highest box plus-minus in the country with National Player of the Year (and senior) Luka Garza.

Mobley anchored USC's top-10 defense, per KenPom.com, and the Rockets should see tremendous value tied to his quickness and length for rim protection, switching and perimeter coverage.”

All the skills are there for Evan Mobley to be an offensive juggernaut on a nightly basis, but it might not happen immediately. His defensive prowess should help out a team from day one, and the Rockets are in serious need of a defensive anchor.

According to NBA.com, the Rockets allow the 7th most points overall (112.4), and 13th most paint points per 100 possessions (48) in the NBA.

Evan Mobley will be the best rim protector Houston has had since trading Clint Capela. But because of Mobley’s fluidity and athleticism, he will be able to switch on defense and guard players one through five, at a supremely high level.

With Kevin Porter Jr. already playing like a building block for the future, it will be great seeing two former Trojans connecting on some athletically insane alley-oops off the pick-and-roll.

The Rockets may seem like an awful situation right now, but if you're core is John Wall, Christian Wood, Evan Mobley, and Kevin Porter Jr., then making the playoffs might not seem as crazy as it currently stands.

