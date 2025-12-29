Big Ten Rival Linked to USC Transfer Running Back Bryan Jackson

Bryan Jackson’s next chapter may take him back to familiar recruiting ground. The former USC running back who recently entered the NCAA transfer portal is reportedly drawing early interest from Big Ten rival Wisconsin, according to On3 reporter Pete Nakos. Jackson, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, was previously recruited by the Badgers out of Texas before ultimately committing to USC in the 2023 cycle.

Why Jackson Would Choose the Badgers

The interest makes sense when looking at Wisconsin’s 2025 profile. The Badgers finished 4-8 and struggled to generate consistent production on the ground. Sophomore Darrion Dupree led the team with just 363 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and Wisconsin totaled only nine rushing scores all season. For a program historically defined by physical run games, those numbers stand out.

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back Bryan Jackson (21) runs the ball against the Utah State Aggies during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Wisconsin also has a long track record of developing NFL-caliber runners, including Baltimore Ravens' Melvin Gordon, former Denver Broncos running back Montee Ball, and Indianapolis Colts three-time Pro Bowler Jonathan Taylor. Adding a 6-foot, 235-pound power back like Jackson would address a clear roster need while fitting the program’s traditional offensive identity.

What Bryan Jackson Showed at USC

Jackson’s time at USC was defined by flashes, depth-chart congestion, and untimely injuries. After appearing in all 13 games as a true freshman in 2024, mostly on special teams, he entered 2025 as the Trojans’ No. 3 running back behind Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Bryan Jackson (21) celebrates the touchdown scored by wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In limited relief duty, Jackson logged 36 carries, scored four rushing touchdowns, and averaged 3.42 yards per carry. He also missed the entire month of September with a turf-toe injury, a setback that stalled his early-season momentum. When USC’s top two backs went down, the staff turned to redshirt freshman King Miller rather than Jackson, a sequence that clarified his path forward.

That decision followed a modest freshman stat line of 188 rushing yards and one touchdown and underscored how quickly the room had shifted around him. For Jackson, the portal offered a reset rather than waiting another year for a crowded rotation to thin out.

USC’s Running Back Room Moving Forward

From USC’s perspective, the position remains one of the roster’s strengths. True freshman King Miller emerged as a foundational piece, leading the Trojans with 873 yards and seven touchdowns on 131 carries. His breakout solidified him as a centerpiece entering 2026.

The Trojans also welcome back junior Waymond Jordan, who rushed for 576 yards and five scores in six games before an ankle injury cut his season short. At full health, Jordan and Miller project as a high-end tandem.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs for a touchdown in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

USC will also be replacing veteran depth after Eli Sanders elected to take the next step in his career. Sanders announced on Christmas Day that he will forgo his final year of eligibility and enter the 2026 NFL Draft. The senior appeared in six games during the 2025 season, rushing for 264 yards and two touchdowns while averaging an efficient 5.6 yards per carry, providing steady production before injuries reshaped the rotation.

But the Trojans have already positioned itself for that transition on the recruiting trail. The Trojans will add two blue-chip running backs in the 2026 class with four-star prospects Deshonne Redeaux and Shahn Alston, ranked No. 6 and No. 12 nationally at the position by 247Sports. As a collective, USC enters 2026 with a balanced blend of proven production, returning experience, and high-end youth in a backfield built to support College Football Playoff expectations.