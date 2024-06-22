All Trojans

USC Basketball: Where Trojans' 3 Draft Prospect Rank in ESPN's Current Big Board

Three Cardinal and Gold prospects are hoping to take the NBA leap next week.

Alex Kirschenbaum

Dec 10, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Bronny James (6) pushes the ball up court during the 2nd half against the Long Beach State 49ers at Galen Center. USC Trojans forward Joshua Morgan (24), guard Isaiah Collier (1) and USC Trojans guard Kobe Johnson (0) are also in the play. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 10, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Bronny James (6) pushes the ball up court during the 2nd half against the Long Beach State 49ers at Galen Center. USC Trojans forward Joshua Morgan (24), guard Isaiah Collier (1) and USC Trojans guard Kobe Johnson (0) are also in the play. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports / Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

With just under a week to go prior to the start of the 2024 NBA Draft, three of the USC Trojans' 2023-24 guards all find themselves listed among the top 80 of ESPN's latest pre-draft power rankings.

The team's two one-and-done guards are both expected to be drafted. 6-foot-5 All-Freshman guard Isaiah Collier, who can get quite a head of steam going downhill, is listed as the No. 23-best available contender, while 6-foot-4 combo guard Bronny James is slotted in at No. 55 — which perhaps not-so-coincidentally happens to be right where the Los Angeles Lakers are slated to draft in the second round. Bronny's father, 20-time All-NBA combo forward LeBron James, has been a Laker since 2018.

Across his 27 healthy contests with the 15-18 Trojans, Collier averaged 16.3 points on a .490/.338/.673 slash line, 4.3 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.5 steals a night. Bronny James, who missed training camp and the first month of the season due to a cardiac arrest, averaged a scant 4.8 points on .366/.267/.676 shooting splits, 2.8 boards and 2.1 assists off the bench.

6-foot-3 fifth-year guard Boogie Ellis, a two-time All-Pac-12 Teamer and a 2021 AAC Sixth Man of the Year during his run with the Memphis Tigers, whom James backed up, is ranked as the No. 78-best prospect. A volume three point shooter, Ellis seems possibly like more of a two-way signing candidate than a draft contender, at least at present. Ellis has worked out for several clubs, including the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs.

More USC: Matt Leinart Gives Thoughts On JJ Redick Coaching Hire

Published
Alex Kirschenbaum

ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Tell Alex, were you in the joint the night Wilt scored 100 points? Or when the Celtics won titles back-to-back and didn't give nobody no kind of slack?

Home/Basketball