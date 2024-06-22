USC Basketball: Where Trojans' 3 Draft Prospect Rank in ESPN's Current Big Board
With just under a week to go prior to the start of the 2024 NBA Draft, three of the USC Trojans' 2023-24 guards all find themselves listed among the top 80 of ESPN's latest pre-draft power rankings.
The team's two one-and-done guards are both expected to be drafted. 6-foot-5 All-Freshman guard Isaiah Collier, who can get quite a head of steam going downhill, is listed as the No. 23-best available contender, while 6-foot-4 combo guard Bronny James is slotted in at No. 55 — which perhaps not-so-coincidentally happens to be right where the Los Angeles Lakers are slated to draft in the second round. Bronny's father, 20-time All-NBA combo forward LeBron James, has been a Laker since 2018.
Across his 27 healthy contests with the 15-18 Trojans, Collier averaged 16.3 points on a .490/.338/.673 slash line, 4.3 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.5 steals a night. Bronny James, who missed training camp and the first month of the season due to a cardiac arrest, averaged a scant 4.8 points on .366/.267/.676 shooting splits, 2.8 boards and 2.1 assists off the bench.
6-foot-3 fifth-year guard Boogie Ellis, a two-time All-Pac-12 Teamer and a 2021 AAC Sixth Man of the Year during his run with the Memphis Tigers, whom James backed up, is ranked as the No. 78-best prospect. A volume three point shooter, Ellis seems possibly like more of a two-way signing candidate than a draft contender, at least at present. Ellis has worked out for several clubs, including the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs.
