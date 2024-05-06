USC Women's Basketball: Trojans Among Favorites to Make Final Four
The USC women's basketball program has grown a ton over the last few seasons, with this past year being very successful. The team reached the Elite Eight behind the strong play of freshman guard JuJu Watkins and now they will be looking to improve on that success.
Matt Zemek of Trojans Wire believes that they are favored to reach the Final Four next season. But the question is, how good can this Trojans team really be?
"The USC women’s basketball team simply has to be viewed as a favorite to make the 2025 Women’s Final Four. It’s really hard to deny that after Lindsay Gottlieb went into the transfer portal to get a superstar, Kiki Iriafen, and another star, Talia von Oelhoffen of Oregon State. USC is loaded. It has upgraded what was a very good 2024 roster and has JuJu Watkins coming back with a full year of college basketball experience under her belt"
With the additions that the Trojans have made, it's hard to argue with this logic. They got some needed experience this past season and now can use that to help push them forward.
USC has the feeling of becoming a potential dynasty as long as Watkins is in town and next season will be the next step in that process. The Trojans will be a problem to deal with for any team and should be one of the favorites to not only make the Final Four but win the whole thing.
