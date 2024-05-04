USC Football: Caleb Williams Seen Embracing City of Chicago in Incredible Way
Former USC Trojans superstar quarterback Caleb Williams isn't wasting any time getting comfortable in his new city. Williams was seen at the Chicago Cubs game, rocking a jersey and being embraced by Cubs fans and the city of Chicago, per Fox Sports: MLB's X account:
You could hear Cubs fans cheer him on while he was in the box suite alongside his new teammate and fellow soon-to-be first-year Bear, wide receiver Keenan Allen.
Williams has a ton on his shoulders, and this is just the beginning for the 22-year-old. The former Heisman Trophy winner was selected by the Bears in the 2024 NFL Draft. He is slated to take the Bears to new heights, and everything from college tells us he will do just that.
The Bears have long been in search of a reliable quarterback, a player they can depend on. The franchise has faced challenges over the years, and the hope is that Williams will be the answer. With his impressive skill set and the potential to become one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, Williams could be the game-changer the Bears have been waiting for.
The city of Chicago and Bears fans love their new guy; they showed it during the Cubs game and moments after he got drafted by the team. The quarterback broke Fanatics' record for draft night jersey sales. The love is there, and if he's anything like how he was in college and then some, he may not need to pay for a single thing in the city of Chicago for his lifetime.
Win games, and possibly bring a title to Chicago, and he will be the city's king forever. The pressure has never been higher for Williams.
