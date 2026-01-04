Sam Darnold Joins NFL Legend With His Latest Career Milestone

Former USC quarterback Sam Darnold’s redemption story has been exciting for NFL fans to watch over the past two seasons. After last season’s tremendous run with the Minnesota Vikings, Darnold has continued to succeed at quarterback with the Seattle Seahawks.

This season with the Seahawks, Darnold has led Seattle to a 14-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. In Saturday night’s road matchup against the Seahawks' NFC West rival, the San Francisco 49ers, Darnold threw for 198 yards on 20-of-26 passing in the 13-3 win that clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC for Seattle.

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Sam Darnold Joins Tomy

With the victory over the 49ers, Darnold has joined one of the all-time greats as the only quarterback to have back-to-back 14-plus win seasons in NFL History. Darnold joined seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady as the only other quarterback to have two consecutive 14-win seasons.

Brady’s two consecutive 14-plus win seasons came in 2003 and 2004 with the New England Patriots. Both of those seasons for Brady resulted in Super Bowl championships won by the Patriots. Last season, Darnold led the Vikings to a 14-3 record, coming one game short of winning the NFC North with the Detroit Lions finishing the regular season at 15-2. Darnold and the Vikings eventually fell to the Los Angeles Rams 27-9 in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Darnold's Development At USC Translating Well To NFL Career

Dec 29, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Sam Darnold (14) rolls out to pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first quarter in the 2017 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

While Darnold got off to a struggling start to his NFL career with the New York Jets as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, his development during his college career with the USC Trojans looks to be paying off in his recent stops with the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings.

During his two seasons as a starting quarterback with USC in 2016 and 2017, Darnold developed into a top talent under former Trojans coach Clay Helton. Darnold, in those two seasons with USC, recorded 7,229 yards, 57 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions, leading the Trojans to a Pac-12 championship and a Rose Bowl victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Can Darnold Lead Seahawks On Super Bowl Run?

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Tatum Bethune (48) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

This time around with the Seahawks, Darnold hopes to have the same success that Brady had after a 14-win regular season, by leading Seattle to their first Super Bowl title since 2014. Like his time with Minnesota, the Seahawks have a dominant defense and multiple talented offensive weapons, including wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, and running back Kenneth Walker III.

The question heading into the playoffs, however, is whether Darnold is the quarterback who can lead the Seahawks to a Super Bowl. Entering the NFL playoffs, Darnold has the opportunity to flip the narrative about his qualities as a quarterback by leading the Seahawks on a Super Bowl run.

Darnold has struggled with taking care of the football throughout his NFL career, as evidenced by his 10 or more interceptions in the last two seasons, which is why many believe he can't lead Seattle to a championship. During the regular season with the Seahawks, Darnold has thrown for 4,048 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. As Seattle enters the NFL playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the NFC, taking care of the football will be critical for the Seahawks' success.

