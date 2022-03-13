Report: JT Daniels Showing Interest In Pac-12 School

Former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels recently paid a visit to the Oregon State Beavers according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Thamel reports, "Georgia transfer quarterback J.T. Daniels is on a visit to Oregon State. He’s still expected to decide his eventual destination after spring ball, as he graduates from UGA later this spring and will enroll after that. Missouri and WVU are still expected to be in the mix."

Sports Illustrated reports that Daniels is expected to graduate from Georgia at the end of spring, and enroll immediately at his next college following graduation.

USA TODAY

Daniels is very familiar with the Pac-12 conference. He spent two seasons with USC, and threw for 2,672 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as a freshman in 2018. In 2019, he suffered an ACL tear during USC's season opener, which sidelined him for the rest of the season.

Daniels transferred to Georgia ahead of the 2020 season. He started in three games in 2021 after losing the starting job to QB Stetson Bennett. Bennett led the Bulldogs to a National Championship this past season.

Daniels threw for 722 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions in 2021. He entered the transfer portal in January.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook