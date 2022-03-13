Skip to main content

Report: JT Daniels Showing Interest In Pac-12 School

Daniels entered the transfer portal in January.

Former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels recently paid a visit to the Oregon State Beavers according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel

Thamel reports, "Georgia transfer quarterback J.T. Daniels is on a visit to Oregon State. He’s still expected to decide his eventual destination after spring ball, as he graduates from UGA later this spring and will enroll after that. Missouri and WVU are still expected to be in the mix."

Sports Illustrated reports that Daniels is expected to graduate from Georgia at the end of spring, and enroll immediately at his next college following graduation.

USA TODAY 

USA TODAY 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Daniels is very familiar with the Pac-12 conference. He spent two seasons with USC, and threw for 2,672 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions as a freshman in 2018. In 2019, he suffered an ACL tear during USC's season opener, which sidelined him for the rest of the season. 

Daniels transferred to Georgia ahead of the 2020 season. He started in three games in 2021 after losing the starting job to QB Stetson Bennett. Bennett led the Bulldogs to a National Championship this past season.

Daniels threw for 722 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions in 2021. He entered the transfer portal in January. 

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

USATSI_17870518
Basketball

How To Watch: USC vs. UCLA, Pac-12 Tournament

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 11, 2022
USATSI_17871018
Football

Colin Cowherd: USC's Lincoln Riley 'Deserves The Best'

By All Trojans StaffMar 11, 2022
USATSI_17441391
Football

Lane Kiffin Has Hilarious Reaction To Lincoln Riley's New $17 Million Dollar California Home

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 11, 2022
USATSI_17870253
Basketball

Pac-12 Tournament: USC Defeats Washington 65-61

By All Trojans StaffMar 11, 2022
USATSI_10392606
Football

EX-Trojan Provides Honest Reaction To Lincoln Riley's $17 Million Dollar House

By All Trojans StaffMar 10, 2022
USATSI_17426944
Football

Insider Details How Oklahoma Football Is Recovering From Lincoln Riley & Caleb Williams Loss

By All Trojans StaffMar 10, 2022
USATSI_17549506
Basketball

How To Watch: USC vs. Washington, Pac-12 Tournament

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 10, 2022
USATSI_16835199
TROJANS IN THE PROS

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. Reacts To Carson Wentz Trade

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 9, 2022