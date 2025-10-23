Georgia On Recruiting Flip Alert As USC, Oregon Pursue Four-Star Commit
Four-star cornerback recruit Donte Wright remains committed to Georgia, but both USC and Oregon are working to change that.
The Long Beach Poly standout — ranked No. 91 nationally, No. 12 among cornerbacks, and No. 9 in California — has quickly become one of the most discussed names in the 2027 recruiting class as multiple programs try to flip him before signing day.
USC’s Push to Bring Wright Home
Wright committed to Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs in June 2025, but his recruitment has remained active ever since.
USC has kept steady contact with the California native, hosting him for multiple visits this fall, including during the Trojans’ Week 2 home game. The Trojans’ pitch has centered on two key advantages — proximity and momentum.
Wright plays his high school football less than 30 miles from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, giving USC a natural connection that few programs can match.
Add in Lincoln Riley’s recent emphasis on defensive recruiting under general manager Chad Bowden and coordinator D’Anton Lynn, and the Trojans have positioned themselves as Georgia’s most credible West Coast challenger.
While Wright remains committed to Georgia, national recruiting analysts continue to describe USC’s pursuit as “active” and “persistent.”
The Trojans are expected to keep pushing throughout the winter and spring evaluation periods, especially as they continue to build credibility defensively in their second Big Ten season.
MORE: Three Reasons Why USC Trojans' Playoff Hopes are Still Alive
MORE: USC Trojans, Texas Longhorns' Rankings Spark AP Top 25 Poll Questions
MORE: Recruiting Buzz for Five-Star Tyran Stokes Isn't Great For USC
MORE: USC Trojans Get Prime Time Kickoff Time Vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
Oregon’s Early Edge
If USC represents Wright’s hometown option, Oregon represents the long-term relationship. The Ducks were one of the first Power Five programs to extend an offer to Wright in 2024 and have recruited him aggressively ever since.
Head coach Dan Lanning and defensive backs coach Demetrice Martin have kept consistent communication, positioning Oregon as one of the strongest flip candidates in the country.
According to Rivals, the Ducks currently hold a 67% chance to flip Wright away from Georgia — a projection that reflects both Oregon’s early investment and its track record developing NFL-caliber defensive backs.
Wright is expected to take an official visit to Eugene later this fall, marking another important checkpoint in his recruitment. While Georgia remains in control as the committed program, Wright’s visit schedule suggests the door is far from closed.
Oregon’s combination of scheme fit, defensive tradition, and national visibility gives the Ducks a compelling argument that could carry weight as signing day approaches.
A Three-Way Race
Georgia, Oregon, and USC all remain firmly in contention — each with a distinct advantage.
Georgia holds the commitment and national championship pedigree. Oregon offers a proven defensive system and one of the most consistent coaching staffs in college football.
USC, meanwhile, has home-field advantage and an increasingly player-driven recruiting operation under Riley and Bowden.
As it stands, recruiting insiders view Wright as one of the key names to watch heading into 2026.
His continued campus visits and openness to conversations from other staffs underscore how fluid high-profile commitments have become in the NIL and transfer era. For USC, landing Wright would represent more than just a flip — it would signal the program’s return to competing head-to-head with the SEC for elite defensive prospects.
Until then, the battle remains ongoing. Georgia has the pledge. Oregon has the odds. USC has the proximity. And Donte Wright’s recruitment, for now, remains one of the most closely watched storylines of the 2027 class.