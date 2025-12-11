USC Fans Won’t Know How to Feel as Five-Star Kemon Spell Reveals His Finalists

Five-star running back recruit Kemon Spell trimmed his recruitment to a final five, and USC Trojans fans may not know whether to feel encouraged or anxious after making the cut. Spell is one of the headliners of the 2027 class, a dynamic, 1,700-yard workhorse from McKeesport, Pennsylvania and the Trojans remain firmly in the picture against a slate of national heavyweights.

His finalists are the Georgia Bulldogs, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Miami Hurricanes, Ohio State Buckeyes, and the Trojans, placing USC coach Lincoln Riley and his staff squarely in one of the most competitive recruiting battles of the cycle.

Spell's Hectic Recruiting Process

Kemon Spell, McKeesport running back, soaks up the atmosphere of the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But Spell’s recruitment has already taken several twists. He originally committed to the Penn State Nittany Lions before backing off when their former head coach, James Franklin, was fired. The moment Franklin’s job fell apart, Spell’s trust in the direction of the program collapsed with it.

“I want to be in a winning program, to be honest,” Spell said after decommitting. “They can’t win big games, and that’s something I want to do. … If you can’t do that at Penn State, then coach Franklin got fired and that just put me over the top.”

Franklin is now with the Virginia Tech Hokies, where he has pulled multiple former Penn State pledges with him. Spell wasn’t one of them.

Aliquippa's QaLil Goode (14), Gavin Wilcox (13), and Arison Walker (15) attempt to hold back McKeesport's Kemon Spell (20) from scoring a touchdown during the second half of the WPIAL 4A Championship game Friday evening at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. | Michael Longo/For BCT / USA TODAY NETWORK

Instead, he has spent the fall evaluating college football’s biggest brands, taking unofficial visits to Georgia, Notre Dame, Miami, and Ohio State. Public sentiment around his recruitment has been split as well. On3’s prediction model currently favors Georgia, while 247Sports’ Crystal Ball points toward Notre Dame, two programs that Spell himself says have begun to “separate from the pack.” Still, USC quietly made a strong impression.

“USC was an awesome place,” Spell told Rivals. “I got there and everybody loved me. I got to sit down with a coach and a running back coach, and we got to talk about personal questions, like what I would like to major in. He wasn’t just worried about football, he’s worried about school and other good things and that’s something I look forward to.”

MORE: Lincoln Riley Gives USC Roster Updates Ahead of Alamo Bowl vs. TCU

MORE: Should USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Enter the NFL Draft or Return to School

MORE: What Four-Star Elija Harmon's Commitment to Oklahoma Means for USC Recruiting

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

USC's Fighting Chance

Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Even with five-star quarterback commitments already on the board for 2026 and strong momentum with several top-100 prospects in 2027, landing Spell would give the Trojans their most significant early statement at the offensive skill positions. USC has recruited elite receivers and quarterbacks for years, but securing a national top-three running back from the East Coast would signal a new level of reach. Nonetheless, Spell isn’t close to deciding. He plans to take all five official visits and commit in July.

“I want to take all my officials to see what’s out there for me… how much I’ll be making, where I'll be starting at, the school, everything else,” Spell said. “That’s why I think it’s the best decision for me to commit in July.”

That timeline is a gift for USC. The Trojans aren’t leading today, but they remain in striking distance and Spell’s comments about USC’s authenticity and academic emphasis place Riley’s staff in a stronger position than national handicappers are acknowledging. Georgia and Notre Dame may be out front now, but USC is very much alive. And if the Trojans can get Spell back to Los Angeles on an official visit, this recruitment could look very different by summer.