10 Things To Know: USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins

As this wacky 2020 season comes to a close, USC will play their last game of the regular 2020 season at the Rose Bowl against their crosstown rival the UCLA Bruins. Here are 10 things you need to know:

#1. HISTORY

This will be the 90th meeting in the crosstown rivalry series.

#2. MOMENTUM

Both teams are coming off wins in week five. UCLA traveled down south to play Herm Edwards ASU Sun Devils. The Bruins and beat Arizona State 25-18. The Washington State Cougar's paid a visit to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and were beat by the USC Trojans 38-13.

#3. CORONAVIRUS

Both teams have had one game cancel this season due to COVID-19. Last week USC canceled their game against Colorado due to COVID-19 cases within a specific position group (offensive line).

UCLA's game against Utah (week two) was canceled due to Utah having COVID-19 cases within their football program. However, UCLA worked fast to find a replacement and hosted Cal for a special Sunday morning game at the Rose Bowl.

#4 STATS

The Trojans currently rank fourth nationally and first in the Pac-12 for completion percentages .723%. They rank second nationally and first in the Pac-12 in turnover margins.

USC has won 70.2% of their games against Pac-12 opponents. A win over UCLA on Saturday would give USC it's first 5-0 record since 2006. To date, the Trojans have gone 5-0, 30 times total.

#5. WIN STREAK

The USC Trojans lead the series 42-32-7 which dates back to 1929. The UCLA Bruins have only been victorious five of the last 21 meetings since 1999.

#6. KEEP AN EYE ON

If USC finds victory over the UCLA Bruins they will end the season with a 5-0 record. To add, the fate of the Pac-12 Championship will be decided upon this weekends Pac-12 games. USC and Colorado are both undefeated teams in the South and possible contenders for a Pac-12 North opponent. The Pac-12 Championship game will take place on December 18th, in a home hosted format.

#7. VICTORY BELL

The Victory Bell is the honorary trophy for the USC vs. UCLA cross town rivalry game. The winner of the annual matchup gets year long possession of the bell. This prize is 295 pounds and comes from a Southern Pacific freight locomotive. It was originally given to UCLA in 1939 as a gift from the UCLA Alumni Association.

#8.RANKINGS

USC moved up in the AP Poll from No. 17 to No. 16. The Trojans are the highest ranked Pac-12 team after Oregon fell off the list following a loss to Oregon State and Cal - back to back weeks. Another Pac-12 team to grace the list this week was the Colorado Buffaloes, coming in at No. 21 after their 24-13 victory over the Arizona Wildcats.

#9. QUOTEABLE

“I wish we could have run it better in the second half. But with a 7-8-man front we were looking at, cover-1 cover-3 and some zone pressure they really challenged us early. We have not seen that much. I thought the guys hit on all cylinders." Helton told the media after USC defeated WSU 38-13. "But again, you win by 16 last week, you win by 25 this week; the offense is really starting to click. Want to be able to have that run game go along with it and take some pressure off Kedon [Slovis]." (Helton) USC finished the night with a total of five rushing yards against the Cougars.

#10. HOW TO WATCH

UCLA hosts USC at the Rose Bowl next Saturday, December 12th at 4:30 p.m. PT. The game will air on ABC.

