10 Things To Know: USC Trojans vs. Washington Huskies

After a last minute win against the UCLA Bruins, the USC Trojans found victory 43-38 and went 1-0 on the week. USC is now the only team in the Pac-12 who remains undefeated (5-0), and they will prepare for the Pac-12 Championship on Friday.

Here are 10 things you need to know:

#1. HISTORY

The USC Trojans currently sit at 5-0. The first time that they have been 5-0 in 14 years. They will look to go 1-0 on the week yet again, for a Friday night victory which would give USC its first 6-0 overall season since 2006.

#2. MOMENTUM

The Trojans head into this week with some momentum under their belts after an exciting victory over the UCLA Bruins on Saturday night. The Washington Huskies on the other hand, did not play on Saturday due to COVID-19 cases. The Huskies were originally scheduled to play Oregon in Eugene.

Washington is five out of the six of USC's opponents this year to have a week off coming into the game.

#3. CORONAVIRUS

A quick turnaround for the Trojans, as USC will be playing it's second game in a seven-day span (and its third in 14 days). The question remains will USC face Washington or Oregon? Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott, declared Washington as the winner of the North, however if the Huskies fail to have enough scholarship players available to compete, Oregon might take their place.

Because of this, USC will prepare for both Oregon and Washington this week.

#4. WIN STREAK

The Trojans lead the overall series with Washington, 51-30-4 (excluding the 2005 victory that was later vacated due to NCAA penalty).

#5. FUN FACT

USC’s first night football game in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum was back in 1944, against Washington, and the Trojans won 38-7.

#6. COMEBACK KIDS

One constant theme for USC this season is their ability to fight through adversity and finish late in the game. This 2020 USC football team is reminiscent of the 1968 and 1969 Trojans who were named the “Cardiac Kids” for their forth quarter victories. Both of these "60" era teams came back three times in the fourth quarter to win.

This years team currently has three dramatic comeback victories, all in the final two minutes of the game.

- ASU with 1:20 left in the game.

- Arizona with 0:25 left in the game.

-UCLA with 0:16 left in the game.

VIDEO: Clay Helton Talks Overcoming Adversity

#7. PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIP

In the last nine Pac-12 Football Championship games, the North opponent has defeated the South in all but 1 of the 9 matchups.

#8.RANKINGS

USC ranks at No.13 in the AP Top 25 poll. The Trojans are currently the only Pac-12 team ranked.

#9. QUOTEABLE

“I knew that if we just had one more opportunity, that they would make something happen. It’s who this team is. As soon as we called timeout after that third down of UCLA and there was 52 seconds left, I thought to myself it doesn’t matter if they make this or not, there’s an opportunity there for our guys." Said Clay Helton after defeating UCLA on Saturday night.

#10. HOW TO WATCH

USC hosts Washington at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum at 5:00 p.m PST on Friday, December 18th. The game will air on FOX.

