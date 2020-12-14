Recruiting: Where Will Top QB Prospect Jake Garcia Land?

USC lost top quarterback prospect in the California native Jake Garcia, when he de-committed from USC on December 3rd.

A little over a year after he verbally committed in the first place.

With the dead period being extended, shortened college football seasons, and many COVID-19 regulations to adhere to, the recruiting process has not been smooth sailing for many. High school athletes are unable to visit their prospective schools and see first hand what it would be like to be a part of respective college football teams.

Jake Garcia is no exception. Yes he is originally from California, but when California high schools announced they were moving their football season to the spring, Garcia picked up and moved to Georgia. During his time at Grayson HS, the SI99 QB kept relatively quiet about his commitment level to USC.

Garcia has yet to announce where he will be committing to even though early signing day is right around the corner. However, SI Recruiting Analyst, John Garcia, Jr., believes that Miami may be a front runner for the talented QB.

"All eyes are on the Miami Hurricanes" Garcia, Jr. said "they are one of the few Power Five programs as we record this that does not have a quarterback verbally committed in this 2021 class and most of the reasoning there is kind of waiting it out for Jake Garcia."

It is a risk not many schools take, but it may work out in Miami's favor if things happen the way we currently expect.

"It is extremely rare for a quarterback of Garcia's caliber and skill set to be available this late in the cycle," SI Recruiting Analyst, Edwin Weathersby II said, "it's almost like finding gold."

Jake Garcia is the talk of the town as the early signing date quickly approaches on Wednesday, December 16th. Will Miami land this stellar top ranked QB? Only time will tell...

TO WATCH: SI Recruiting Experts Break Down QB Jake Garcia's Recruitment Click The Video Above.

[WATCH: Recruiting Roundtable - Early Signing Date]

