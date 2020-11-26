Is Todd Orlando Concerned About USC's Depth At Linebacker?

Ralen Goforth and Palaie Gaoteote IV are questionable options for the linebacker position come Saturday. Both players are two starters for the Trojans and their absence calls for some depth concern within the linebacker position.

During the Arizona game Palaie Gaoteote IV was removed from the game due to a "lower leg contusion and to follow concussion protocol." (Helton)

Clay Helton told the media on Tuesday that E.A has not practiced this week due to concussion protocol. Following last weeks game against Utah, Ralen Goforth suffered plantar fasciitis or a foot sprain. He was withheld from practice on Monday.

It is still unclear if these two players will be available options for Saturday's game against Colorado, but if both men cannot make a recovery in time, USC's defense might have to make some adjustments.

USC defensive coordinator Todd Orlando was asked about the depth concerned within the position group on Wednesday morning, and he said,

"To me it just getting guys reps in practice. This is USC, if you are here in this program you can play. It's our job to make sure that they are right when they get on the football field and to do things according to their skill set too so we will be smart about it."

Two players that lead the top of the depth chart as replacements for Goforth and Gaoteote IV are Kana'i Mauga and Raymont Scott. Helton, told the media on Tuesday,

"Right now we are trying to figure out what to go with this week. We have had some injuries at the [linebacker] position. We started out with Kana'i and Raymond Scott in those positions because E.A could not practice and Ralen could not practice. Those were the starting linebackers as of yesterday [Monday]. We have Tuasivi [Nomura] that also worked in there, so we will have to see how the week goes. Ray[mond] has been productive in the opportunities he has been given. And Colorado is a spread offense, they do a lot of 11 personnel that gives you 10 personnel looks. [They] flex the tight end out [and] they use every inch of grass. A good athlete like Ray if E.A can't play would be a help." (Helton)

Raymond Scott is a hybrid type player. The 6'2", 220 pound athlete has the versatility to play both safety and linebacker.

Mauga, was a key playmaker for the Trojans last week against Utah. He finished the night with 11 TOT, 4 SOLO, and one sack. Defensive coordinator Todd Orlando described his impressive performance as being "physical".

"He is another guy that has a lot of experience under his belt, so when you put him in the game he is not deer in headlights, he just goes out there and plays, but he started off the game with a good hit and I think that got him going a little bit and then the guys up front did a really good job of keeping people off of him. So anytime you can run around and you're not blocked it's a credit to the guys who are doing the dirty work upfront." (Orlando)

Regardless of the availability at the linebacker position on Saturday, USC has plenty of players on the depth chart to choose from. And from the looks of it, Todd Orlando and Clay Helton are not concerned in the slightest.

