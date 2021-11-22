10 Things To Know: USC vs. BYU

USC vs. BYU: 10 Things To Know

No. 1 - GAME HISTORY

The USC Trojans lead the all-time-series over the BYU Cougars 2-1.

No. 2 - RANKINGS

USC is not ranked in the current AP and USA Today coaches polls. BYU is ranked No. 13 by AP and No. 15 by USA Today.

No. 3 - GAME INFO

Time: 7:30 p.m. PT

Date: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Location: Los Angeles, California

Network: ESPN

No. 5 - RECORDS

The Men of Troy are 4-6 this season after losing to UCLA in Week 12. BYU is 9-2 overall following a win over Georgia Southern.

No. 6 - SCHEDULE SHIFT

USC was originally scheduled end their 2021 season with a home contest against BYU. However, the Trojans will now travel up to Northern California to take on the Cal Bears on December 4, for their final game of the season.

Originally scheduled for Nov. 13, the Cal game was postponed to early December due to COVID-19 issues within the Bears' program.

No. 7 - FUN FACT #1

BYU’s opponent last week was Georgia Southern, who recently hired former USC head coach Clay Helton.

No. 8 - BETTING ODDS

USA TODAY

No. 9 - FUN FACT #2

USC welcomes BYU to the Coliseum for the second time ever. USC will honor their seniors before the game.

No. 10 - QUOTABLE

"Yeah, I mean, I mean, I don't know another way to put it, but that's disgusting. You know, that's just something that we have to correct," interim head coach Donte Williams said of the 225 points allowed by USC's defense against Pac-12 opponents this season.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube