USC Draft Prospects Game Reflects NFL Pro's Marvin Jones Jr.

Amon-Ra St. Brown and Marvin Jones Jr. have similar skillsets which makes him a viable player comp for the former Trojan WR.

The 2021 NFL Draft is less than one week away, and the clock is ticking.

AllTrojans and Sports Illustrated's NFL Draft Bible predicts that standout USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will be selected at some point in next week's draft.

So looking ahead, whose game compares the most to Amon-Ra's at the pro level?

Let's dive in and take a look.

When looking at St. Brown's NFL player comparison, you have to take into account the similarities in the size, speed, play-style and overall attributes that make-up a professional athletes game. And after doing some research on stats, highlights and development, the former Trojan has a favorable comparison.

That being Jacksonville Jaguars newest offensive weapon Marvin Jones Jr.

Both of the talented targets have similar body measurements, as St. Brown stands at 6-foot-1, 194-pounds, while Jones is 199-pounds and 6-foot-2.

To add, they have similar sprint speeds, Jones ran a 4.46 second 40-yard dash, and St.Brown clocked an unofficial 4.51 40-time at his pro day.

The similarities continue with the strong red zone presence that both receivers possess. In the last two seasons (19 games) with Southern California, St. Brown caught 13 touchdown passes. Meanwhile in the league, Jones scored 18 touchdowns with the Detroit Lions in 29 games over the past two years.

On a personal note, both Jones and St. Brown grew up in the L.A. area, and both played for Pac-12 teams.

St. Brown chose the USC cardinal and gold while Jones went up north to Berkeley and attended Cal.

In eight NFL seasons, Jones primarily played as an outside receiver, but showed the ability to play inside the slot as well. St. Brown also has the versatility to play both the outside and inside.

The combination of strong hands, exceptional route running and good quickness has helped the 31-year-old Jones have a very good NFL career thus far. As for the 21-year-old, he has those same exact traits, which means he could be destined for a lengthy pro-career.

Amon-Ra St. Brown's NFL player comparison of Marvin Jones Jr. seems to be a practical fit for the talented former Trojan considering all of the similarities among the two.

We know that Jones was taken in the 5th round of the 2012 NFL Draft, and now we just have to wait and see where St. Brown will go in 2021.

