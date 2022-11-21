Skip to main content

2022 Heisman odds: Caleb Williams' stock skyrockets

Stroud still the betting favorite, but Williams now has the second-best odds of taking home the 2022 Heisman Trophy
The 2022 Heisman Trophy race is now down to just two primary contenders according to multiple oddsmakers.

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud continues to be the betting favorite, but USC's Caleb Williams made a massive jump following the Trojans' win over UCLA and now has the second-best odds to take home this year's award given to the best player in college football.

Williams accounted for 503 yards of total offense and a combined three touchdowns in USC's 48-45 win over UCLA, and now has +150 odds to win college football's most prestigious award. 

Stroud helped lead Ohio State to a 43-30 on the road at Maryland but tallied just one touchdown on the day. At -140 odds, his lead is slim heading into the final week of the regular season. 

Michigan's Blake Corum sits in third place according to the oddsmakers, but it is a very distant third at +1200.

Here's a look at the updated Heisman Trophy odds according to FanDuel Sportsbook:

Williams and No. 5 USC wrap up their regular season this week with a home game against No. 13 Notre Dame. 

Stroud and the No. 2 ranked Buckeyes finish their regular season with a huge game at home against No. 3 Michigan Saturday. 

If Williams can outperform his counterpart once again this week, he may be able to overtake Stroud as the betting favorite. 

