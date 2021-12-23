NFL Mock Draft: USC WR Drake London To NFC South Team?

USC wide receiver Drake London declared for the 2022 NFL Draft on December 8, following a tremendous junior season.

"It's been a true blessing to compete as a Trojan over the past three seasons," the Moorpark, California native said.

"You welcomed me with open arms and I will forever be grateful for the love you've shown me. I will never forget our time together and all the people I've forged lifelong bonds with. To my coaches and teammates, thank you for pushing me each and every day. I would not be in the position I am today without you all.

To my family - thank you for being there every step of the way. Your support has fueled me and I'm thankful I have the best support system in the world.

I cannot wait to get started on the next chapter in my life. I'm extremely excited to announce that I am declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

I will forever be a Trojan and cannot wait to represent the best brotherhood in the NFL."

Following London's news, Sports Illustrated's NFL Draft Bible released a 2022 mock draft, which featured the 6'5", 210-pound wideout in the top 20. London is projected as the No. 16 overall pick to the New Orleans Saints.

London suffered an ankle fracture mid-season, which prematurely ended his junior campaign. Nonetheless, he finished the year with 1,084 receiving yards, 88 receptions, seven touchdowns, and as USC's 2021 MVP.

