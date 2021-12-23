Skip to main content
    NFL Mock Draft: USC WR Drake London To NFC South Team?
    Publish date:

    NFL Draft Bible selects London as a potential first round draft pick.
    Author:

    USC wide receiver Drake London declared for the 2022 NFL Draft on December 8, following a tremendous junior season.

    "It's been a true blessing to compete as a Trojan over the past three seasons," the Moorpark, California native said.

    "You welcomed me with open arms and I will forever be grateful for the love you've shown me. I will never forget our time together and all the people I've forged lifelong bonds with. To my coaches and teammates, thank you for pushing me each and every day. I would not be in the position I am today without you all.

    To my family - thank you for being there every step of the way. Your support has fueled me and I'm thankful I have the best support system in the world.

    I cannot wait to get started on the next chapter in my life. I'm extremely excited to announce that I am declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

    I will forever be a Trojan and cannot wait to represent the best brotherhood in the NFL."

    Following London's news, Sports Illustrated's NFL Draft Bible released a 2022 mock draft, which featured the 6'5", 210-pound wideout in the top 20. London is projected as the No. 16 overall pick to the New Orleans Saints. 

    NFL DRAFT BIBLE

    NFL DRAFT BIBLE

    London suffered an ankle fracture mid-season, which prematurely ended his junior campaign. Nonetheless, he finished the year with 1,084 receiving yards, 88 receptions, seven touchdowns, and as USC's 2021 MVP.

    -----

