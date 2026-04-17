Which NFL Players Have No-Trade Clauses In Their Contracts?

The always-smiling Will Anderson Jr. has another reason to beam this week.

The Texans have made Anderson the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, signing the pass rusher to a three-year, $150 million deal which includes $134 million in guarantees. Anderson becomes the first defensive player to reach a salary of $50 million, easily topping Micah Parsons’s salary of $46.5 million per year to become the highest-paid defensive player in the league.

Since the Texans traded back up to select Anderson one pick after taking quarterback C.J. Stroud in 2023, they have become a consistent playoff team, advancing to the divisional round in each of the past three years. They’ve also formed the best defense in the NFL, with Houston ranking No. 1 in yards allowed per game and opponent EPA per play in 2025. As a result, Anderson receives a well-earned extension.

There are a couple of interesting facets to Anderson’s contract. For one, his extension is only a three-year deal. Many recent edge rushers that have signed extensions after their rookie contracts—including Micah Parsons, Aidan Hutchinson, Jaelan Phillips, Travon Walker and Nik Bonitto—have signed four-year deals. The three-year deal does align with how the Texans extended All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. last year, signing him to a three-year, $90 million deal. The shorter extension allows the ascending Anderson to earn an even greater extension sooner, particularly if his excellent play continues and the edge market keeps skyrocketing.

The other intriguing aspect of Anderson’s deal is that it includes a no-trade clause, which is not common in the NFL, a.k.a. the “not for long” league. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Anderson is just the second defensive player in the NFL with a no-trade clause in his contract. This clause doesn’t mean Anderson won’t ever be traded, but ensures he can approve or refuse any trading regarding him while on this contract.

When Myles Garrett took back his trade request and opted to re-sign with the Browns on a then-record breaking deal last offseason, his contract included a no-trade clause. Although, the Browns have since modified language in Garrett’s contract and restructured his deal, which some believe is to make it easier to trade him. The Browns maintain that they have no intention of trading the superstar pass rusher.

Several quarterbacks also have no-trade clauses in their contracts, including Trevor Lawrence, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts, Jared Goff and Brock Purdy. Goff, who the Rams traded to the Lions along with two first-round picks for Matthew Stafford, notably ensured he’d have more control over his future after signing an extension with Detroit.

The no-trade clause is most commonly seen in quarterback contracts, but isn’t only reserved for them. Back in 2021, non-quarterbacks such as wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, tight end Jimmy Graham and guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif all had no trade-clauses. Hall of Fame receiver Larry Fitzgerald also had a no-trade clause in his contract over his career with the Cardinals. Anderson, who has emerged as the face of the franchise for the Texans, has solidified himself as a player worthy of a no-trade clause, and one that will have say over his own future.

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