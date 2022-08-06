Skip to main content

2023 CB Maliki Crawford commits to USC; Lincoln Riley flips another California prospect

Crawford had previously committed to UCLA before backing off in January

Lincoln Riley continues to add high-end talent from his massive recruiting base in Southern California.

Class of 2023 cornerback Maliki Crawford committed to USC football on Tuesday. Crawford, a Pacifica Oxnard star, made the announcement on social media.

Crawford previously committed to UCLA, but he backed off that pledge in January, shortly after Riley took over at USC. Crawford has 18 offers, including Arizona, Cal, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Oregon and Washington. 

247Sports.com ranks Crawford as the No. 23 cornerback nationally and the 211th overall prospect in the 2023 class. In two years on varsity at Pacifica, Crawford has made 81 tackles and intercepted two passes. He has incredible length for a corner at 6-foot-4. 

Crawford joins a USC class that includes three of the top 50 recruits in the nation, per 247Sports.com. Los Alamitos (Calif.) quarterback Malachi Nelson, Bishop Gorman (Nev.) wide out Zachariah Branch and Los Alamitos (Calif.) receiver and cornerback Makai Lemon are the headliners. 

-- Connor Morrissette

