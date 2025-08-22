USC Trojans Defensive End Picked As 'Most Improved' Ahead Of Pivotal Season
LOS ANGELES- USC Trojans defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn is entering his second season as defensive coordinator on Coach Lincoln Riley’s staff. Lynn immediately improved the USC defense right out of the gate in his first season, trimming their points allowed from 34.4 in 2023 to 24.1 in 2024. Lynn spoke the media after practice.
USC Trojans sophomore defensive end Kameryn Fountain's Improvement
D’Anton Lynn was asked what player on his defense has impressed him from where he was at this time last year to now. Here is what Lynn said.
“Kam Fountain. Just looking back at this time with him, you know, not knowing how much he was going to play in the fall,” Lynn said. “How he was struggling picking up the scheme and just how he really had a positive attitude every single day.”
Lynn went on further to talk about how much Fountain has improved on and off the field.
“He improved every single day. Learned from his mistakes and when you look at him right now compared to this past year on and off the field it’s like a completely different person.”
Kameryn Fountain made appearances in eight games in 2024 as a freshman for USC. He totaled 19 combined tackles, five tackles for loss, and two sacks. Lynn is high on him heading into 2025.
Fountain is a 6-5, 265 pound defensive end. He was a member of USC's 2024 recruiting class and singed with the Trojans out of high school rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 12 defensive lineman in his class per 247Sports.
Can USC's Defense Take Another Step Foward?
Since Lincoln Riley took over as Trojans coach, USC’s defense has had their fair share of struggles. Lynn has steadied that ship. Defense wasn’t the problem it was in 2024 that it was the prior two seasons. Despite this, USC went just 7-6.
USC added to their defensive staff this offseason, hiring Rob Ryan as assistant head coach for defense/linebackers. Ryan has decades of experience in the NFL as a defensive coordinator with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, and New Orleans Saints.
Even with an improved defense last season, it did not turn into any extra wins compared to Riley’s first two seasons. USC went 11-3 in Riley's first season with Heisman trophy winning quarterback Caleb Williams.
In 2023, there was more brilliance from Williams, but the defense was an even bigger issue. USC ended that season with a record of 8-5. Williams was selected No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft following the season.
Now with a year of experience with USC for Lynn, will the defense be able to take another step forward from the middle of the pack in the Big Ten to the top?