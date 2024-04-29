USC Football: Caleb Williams Reflects On Being Drafted First Overall By Chicago
Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams was the talk of the weekend at the 2024 NFL Draft after being taken first overall by the Chicago Bears. Williams dominated while at USC, leading to him becoming the first overall selection.
The Bears have been preparing themselves for the arrival of Williams, putting together a strong roster around him. But it also seems like Williams is ready to take on the challenge of playing in the city of Chicago.
The former Trojans signal-caller took to social media following being drafted and hyped up his new fanbase.
Williams has all the tools to become the next star in the NFL and now just needs to put it all together. The Bears are doing whatever they can to make him successful so it's up to him to put the work in.
He can make any throw on the field and many have compared him to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. If Williams has a career anything like Mahomes, the Bears will be very thankful for their pick of him.
