USC Football: Miller Moss 'Ahead' in Trojans Starting Quarterback Battle
For the first time in the Lincoln Riley era at USC, the Trojans are getting ready for a season without Caleb Williams at quarterback. On a day when Miller Moss and Jayden Maiava had the opportunity to step in, the defense stole the show from the two passers. The defense rolled to five picks, while Moss and Maiava were unable to find consistency throughout the entirety of the game.
Still, Miller Moss began the game for the Trojans at quarterback as expected. Moss has the most quarterback experience at USC and in the Lincoln Riley system among USC's current quarterbacks, having spent the last three seasons primarily as a backup. Moss finally got his big break last December, during USC's 42-28 Holiday Bowl win over Louisville. In that thrilling victory, Moss threw for 372 yards, six touchdowns and one pick, appearing to cement himself as the Trojans' next starting quarterback.
Moss opened up the game for the Trojans, switching off drives with UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava and redshirt junior Jake Jensen. He began the day with an eight-yard completion to Zachariah Branch, but the drive stalled after an impressive pass breakup by DeCarlos Nicholson, forcing a punt.
When Moss next took over at quarterback two drives later, he immediately threw an interception to Marcelles Williams while attempting to throw into double coverage. After the game, Riley called this the "one bad decision" Moss made on the day. Moss would throw another interception later in the game, but it came on a deflected pass that Prophet Brown secured and took to the house. He also scored a touchdown, hitting Bryan Jackson on a three-yard pass.
Moss's performance won't look great on paper — he officially went 16 of 21 for 133 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions — but Riley overall was pleased with what he saw from Moss.
"He made one bad decision today and then the one play he threw a good ball and you know, it's part of playing football," Riley told reporters after the game. "He will probably grade out pretty darn high from the day. We don't want the one bad one but when you play enough snaps, it's gonna happen from time to time and it's good for him to feel a little bit of both."
Alongside Moss, Maiava got to play in his first game-time action for the Trojans. The 2023 Mountain West Freshman of the Year instantly showed his capability as a dual-threat passer, with both his willingness to keep the ball and run as well as throw on the run. Following a couple of completions on his first drive, Maiava was intercepted by Nicholson. He would rebound on his second drive, throwing the first touchdown of the day on an impressive back-shoulder pass to Makai Lemon.
Maiava finished the day with the best performance statistically, going 15 of 17 for 172 yards with one touchdown and one pick. He added two carries for ten years.
"He did a good job today and threw some good balls," Riley said of Maiava. "I thought he settled in a little bit. The interception wasn't really a bad decision, just the wrong throw in that moment, and DeCarlos made a great play on it, but he's getting better. It's just a climb for him right now. He's a hard worker, and a talented kid."
Ultimately, the starting quarterback job appears to be Moss's to lose. Riley stated after the game that Moss is "ahead right now" and would be the starter if they were playing today.
"[Moss is] certainly ahead right now," Riley said. "There's not a question about that. Now, Jayden is improving rapidly as he learns it and I think it's going to continue to provide great competition in the room. We've been really pleased with the way Jake has handled the snaps we've given him. We're in a position right now where we don't have to decide a starter. If we played today, it would certainly be Miller. That's obviously not a surprise with the number of snaps he's had in the system."
More USC: USC Football: Brenden Rice Heads to New England in Latest CBS Mock Draft