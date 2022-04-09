Skip to main content

USC Player Exposes 'Biggest Difference' Between Alabama and USC Football

This might shock you...

Linebacker Shane Lee spent time in Tuscaloosa, Alabama before joining the USC Trojans in 2022.

Lee, who was the No. 5 overall player at his position in high school, joined the Crimson Tide in 2019. He transferred to Southern California in January. Lee detailed the biggest difference between the two Power 5 programs, when asked by reporters on Thursday afternoon.

“When you go to a program like Alabama, the culture is already set, and you know what you’re going into. It’s been proven. You’re trying to see if you can stand. This is a place [USC] where you’re trying to build the culture. It’s not can you last here? It’s much more can you help us build this thing? That’s the biggest difference.”

USATSI_17496713
USATSI_17485119
USATSI_17485120

Lee continued, “football wise, it’s just a different vibe here. When I came here, everyone embraced me. Coming up to me saying hi and talking to me. I’ve never really had that before anywhere else I’ve been. It’s been really cool and really different. I think that’s what makes this place special is whoever is coming here, they’re getting embraced and you’re welcome. We’re trying to figure out how to work together so we can grow and have the best product.”

Lee spent three seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide. He recorded 95 tackles [eight for loss] and six sacks in his career.

USATSI_17257462
