USC Defensive Coordinator Alex Grinch Reveals Why Donte Williams Was Retained

Grinch: 'He’s an elite coach.'

Donte Williams journey at USC has been unique.

Williams was hired by Clay Helton in February of 2020, to serve as USC's cornerbacks coach and defensive pass game coordinator. He quickly became recognized for his stellar efforts on and off the field, and added the title of associate head coach in December of 2020.

The following year, Williams was named USC's interim head coach [September 2021], following Helton's dismissal from the program. Williams went 3-7 as interim head coach.

Despite USC's 2021 record, Williams was the only assistant coach retained by Lincoln Riley. New defensive coordinator Alex Grinch touched on the decision to keep Williams around for next season during a press conference with reporters on Thursday.

"Specific to coach Donte [Williams], as an individual that we’ve known over the course of time — obviously you get a respect factor for several guys as you’re in the business long enough — guys either that you’ve competed against on the field, competed against from a recruiting standpoint — all that stuff ties into it, and then most important is having the conversation if it can be a good fit for the program," Grinch said.

"I think he’s an elite coach, I think he’s an elite recruiter, and also a good person. A guy I’m thrilled to work with.”

Williams' title changed to defensive backs coach/defensive passing game coordinator in 2022. He is still regarded as one of the top recruiters in the country, and played a heavy role in landing five-star 22' cornerback Domani Jackson.

