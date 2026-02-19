J.D. PicKell Challenges USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley

The USC Trojans go into year five under coach Lincoln Riley's direction with no College Football Playoff berths. While the Trojans have compiled other success like a Heisman Trophy winner, Biletnikoff Award winner, and a Pac-12 title game, USC's offseason development is going to have to translate this season if they want a shot at a CFP appearance.

College football analyst J.D. PicKell shared in his podcast "The Hard Count" that USC has what it takes to secure a CFP berth. However, the lingering question of "If not now, then when?" still stands for the Trojans this fall.

J.D. PicKell Believes The Time is Now For USC

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks with players during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

The Trojans have built a talented roster thanks in part to their No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class and the transfer portal this offseason. Alongside the talent also includes a brand new coach in defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, who was recently named to the College Football Hall of Fame 2026 class.

Putting all the elements together like quarterback Jayden Maiava returning, a full starting offensive line and running back duo intact, the Trojans could be a very scary team to watch unfold in 2026, which brought PicKell to his main point. If the Trojans can't at least reach a CFP berth in year five of the Riley era with what they have in front of them, then when will they?

"The pressure for USC is unique in the sense that I don't know when it's going to be more dialed in for an open shot for the Trojans and for Lincoln Riley," PicKell said on The Hard Count. "Like, the future is unknowable. But you look at everything USC has and the feeling is similar to what I said about Texas. If it's not right now, is there going to be a better time?"

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC's long line of history has not repeated itself since the former USC coach Pete Carroll days and the 2016 season led by Super Bowl winning quarterback Sam Darnold. While former USC quarterback Caleb Williams delivered an 11-win season in 2022, the Trojans playoff chances seem the most realistic this season.

PicKell also emphasized the sole importance of making the CFP this upcoming season, noting that if USC can just get on the board with the tools they have this year, the Trojans will have positioned themselves perfect for future success.

"I just think USC's got a really good shot on goal here and they got to take it and they got to score. Now if you want an Natty, that'd be great. But, if you can just make the College Football Playoff with that class in the building, here we go." PicKell said.

2026 Class Could Revive USC Championship Culture

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

For any team to be successful, the name of the game is development. For USC, the development is happening in all the right places. Maiava returning for his second starting season, and third in Riley's system gives the Trojans a massive advantage. The same goes for their running back duo in King Miller and Waymond Jordan who are both returning, where they'll lead a fearless run game for USC that could turn the Trojans into a powerful dual-threat offense.

More importantly, the Trojans have their 2026 class to grow and plan into their offensive and defensive schemes. The Trojans freshman class includes some of the country's strongest players at their position, including defensive end Luke Wafle and tight end Mark Bowman. Even if the Trojans 2026 class prove they can make an impact in year one, imagine how they can benefit Riley and the program in year two.

