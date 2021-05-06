Spring Camp Wrap Up: Offensive Line and Left Tackle Progression

The left tackle battle continues as the Trojans look to replace former starter Alijah Vera-Tucker...

Last week USC wrapped up their spring camp and according to Head Coach Clay Helton, it was their "most competitive and physical Spring yet".

During Helton's final press conference, he touched on the progression of USC's offensive line, especially after the departure of Alijah Vera-Tucker. The competition remains wide open for the starting five this fall.

“Everyone is going to have to earn a job,” Helton said.

Former Trojan Alijah Vera-Tucker was drafted by the New York Jets as the 14th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, leaving a hole at left tackle in 2021. The offensive line was a concern heading into spring ball, but Helton doesn’t seem worried about filling it.

When it comes to veteran offensive lineman, Helton is counting on Jalen McKenzie, Liam Jimmons, Brett Neilon and Andrew Vorhees to fill the gaps.

For a majority of camp, it was redshirt freshman Courtland Ford and McKenzie at offensive tackle, Vorhees at left guard, Jimmons at right guard and Neilon at center.

“That mixture of veteran leadership and guys who have played a lot of ball combined with this young, youthful talent that is really in fluxed in here,” he said. “It makes for a great setup, not only for the present but for the future.”

Courtland Ford, redshirt freshmen Casey Collier, Jonah Monheim and redshirt junior Justin Dedich battle to fill the enormous shoes of Vera-Tucker.

Monheim is another player to look out for. Helton said the 6-foot-5, 290-pounder may have had the best spring camp of anybody on the roster. Monheim was the highest-rated offensive line recruit of USC’s 2019 class. He played in one game at right guard against Washington State in 2020.

“To see those young lineman, we’ll be in a great situation coming into fall camp because those kids are going to compete,” Helton said. “They understand there’s injuries that happen, there’s competitions that happen and you’ve got 25 practices over a four-week period of time to build your resume and say why should you be the starter in that opening game.”

Helton said that this depth comes from an emphasis on recruiting tackles out of high school.

“We saw tackles, athletic bodies, that they could come in and be able to move around,” he said. “It’s been a great camp to identify that yes, these young kids are ready to compete and ready to contribute.”

-------

You may also like:

[Spring Camp Wrap Up: Kedon Slovis' Leadership Stands Out]

[WATCH: Talanoa Hufanga Gets Draft Call From 49ers, Erupts with Emotion]

[Breaking: Cowboys Make Cuts, Former USC Trojan Antwaun Woods Gets Canned]

------

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com

Promo Photo: John McGillen/USC Athletics