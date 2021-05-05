Alijah Vera-Tucker Named 'Best Fit of the 2021 NFL Draft'

Pro Football Focus released their '10 best player fits of the 2021 NFL Draft', and former USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker made the list.

Vera-Tucker was drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft to the New York Jets at pick No. 14 overall. The Jets traded up for the versatile lineman, and exchanged picks with the Minnesota Vikings [23, 66, and 86] for picks [14 and 143].

Vera-Tucker makes for a 'good fit' for the franchise, because of his dynamic skillset. The Jets offensive line ranked No. 29/32 for 2020 final offensive line rankings [PFF], thus they can use all the help they can get.

Here's why the former USC Trojan found a perfect new home in NYC.

[WATCH: Clay Helton Congratulates Alijah Vera-Tucker Post 2021 NFL Draft]

"Vera-Tucker is one of the best offensive linemen on the move in the class, and he goes to an outside zone-heavy run scheme in New York that will take advantage of that. The USC product has earned an 84.1 run-blocking grade on outside zone runs over the past two seasons. Oh, and he also owns the highest pass-blocking grade on true pass sets over that span. Zach Wilson’s blindside is in good hands." [PFF]

[WATCH: Joe Douglas Draft Call To Alijah Vera-Tucker]

