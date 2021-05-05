USC Offers Alabama 2023 Defensive Back

On Tuesday morning, USC football officially extended an offer to 2023 defensive back Dale Miller. Miller, the Hoover, Alabama native took to Twitter to announce the news publicly citing: "Beyond blessed to receive an offer from USC"

The 6-foot, 170-pound cornerback has already started receiving offers despite being a young high school prospect. Recently, he was offered by Arizona State, Boston College and Arkansas. UAB has also shown interest, giving him five total offers thus far.

Miller attended a Rivals Camp in Atlanta recently and 'showed out' in a big way during the showcase. Rivals wrote the following on his performance: "Miller wasn't shy about pressing at the line of scrimmage and was able to slow down some of the top receivers in attendance. He came away with a few picks -- and while UAB was first to offer the 2023 cornerback this week, it wont be long before Power Five programs enter the mix for the 6-foot, 170-pounder."

Although Miller is young, it's only a matter of time before the offers start flooding in from various programs all around the county. When this happens, USC will need to create a solid campaign and sell Miller on why Southern California is the best choice.

-------

More NFL Draft News:

[Did NFL Teams Miss Out On USC CB Olaijah Griffin?]

[Which Power Five Conference Dominated the 2021 NFL Draft]

[Jets Avoid Promising Playing-Time for New First Round Picks]

[Steve Sarkisian Loses Another Player to USC]

------

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com

Promo Photo: USC Athletics