Twitter Reacts To Amon Ra St. Brown Declaring For 2021 NFL Draft

The junior wide receiver declared for the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday January, 2nd.
Author:
Publish date:

On Saturday one of USC's top wide receivers declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. Amon Ra St. Brown made a statement on Twitter to inform the public that he would not be returning to the Coliseum in 2021. 

St. Brown cited that this choice was not an easy one to make. In fact, he wrestled with the decision for weeks.

"While I have had a tough time grappling with a decision over the last few weeks, I have decided to forego my senior season and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft." said St. Brown.

[READ: Top USC WR Enters NFL Draft]

The Mater Dei alum ends his collegiate career with 178 receptions, 2,270 yards, and 16 touchdowns. Although the junior receiver will be missed, the wideout received a load of support from USC coaches and alumni. 

Here are some Twitter reactions to Amon Ra St. Brown declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft.

USC Assistant Athletic Director Gavin Morris "Since 7th Grade, to USC and now to the #NFL Thank you for everything"

USC Wide Receiver Coach Keary Colbert "Thank you @amonra_stbrown for showing us what greatness looks like, acts like, thinks like and plays like. You not only upheld the WRU tradition.... you raised the bar. We are forever indebted to you. Never change. Go dominate! Much Love." 

Former USC QB Matt Leinart "Congrats buddy!!!! Go crush it!"

USC Tight Ends Coach John David Baker "Straight running pro!! Go get it Captain! #FightOn #WRU"

St. Brown's HS Mater Dei High School "#3Striper Amon-Ra St. Brown has declared for the NFL Draft! Go be great at the next level @amonra_stbrown! Can’t wait to watch you compete on Sundays. \|/"

[USC Lands No.1 Recruit Korey Foreman]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.

