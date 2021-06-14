Amon-Ra St. Brown Received Uplifting Message From Magic Johnson

The NBA legend called with words of encouragement after Detroit made selection No. 112.

Amon-Ra St. Brown was drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He declared for the draft after spending three seasons with the USC Trojans. During his time in Southern California he amassed 178 receptions, 2,270 yards, and 16 touchdowns. These stats were impressive enough for the Lions' to select St. Brown at pick No. 112 overall.

When the former Troy wideout was drafted, many reached out to offer words of support, including NBA legend Magic Johnson.

According to Sports Illustrated All Lions:

After celebrating with his family, the rookie wideout received a phone call from NBA Hall of Famer, business entrepreneur and sports executive Earvin "Magic" Johnson.

"All that hard work you put in brother, it paid off," Johnson told St. Brown.

Johnson advised St. Brown further, "Now, you have a lot more to do. It starts right now. So, celebrate today and tonight. Then, we got to hit it again tomorrow."

Amon-Ra St. Brown's NFL career is already off to a great start. He received an official invitation to the NFLPA's 2021 rookie premiere, and is the only former Trojan to receive the honor.

But despite this accomplishment, St. Brown refuses to let up. He admitted during minicamp that he has a 'chip' on his shoulder and is 'motivated' to succeed.

"I’m never going to forget the 15 receivers that went before me in the draft," St. Brown told reporters during rookie minicamp. "That’s kind of the chip that I have on my shoulder coming in, everything that I do. Whenever I’m thinking about anything, that just comes back to my mind, and it just motivates me to do more."

[READ MORE: Amon-Ra St. Brown Using Draft Snub as Motivation]

----

You may also like:

[READ: Panthers OC Excited About Sam Darnold]

[READ: Michigan Commit Will Johnson Visits USC]

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com