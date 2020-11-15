AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

USC Alumni React To Arizona Victory

Claudette Montana Pattison

The USC vs. Arizona game seemed to be a reoccurrence of last weeks matchup against Arizona State. Once again the Trojans struggled to capitalize on 3rd and 4th down conversions, RedZone scoring chances, and a reduction of penalties. By the time the 4th quarter rolled around USC found themselves in a tight scoring game with just minutes to execute a few scoring drives. 

USC's offense was 'off' for a majority of the game. Slovis looked out of rhythm, and although he finished the night 30/43 and 325 passing yards (7.6 avg.), the Trojans just seemed out of sync. 

This was the Trojans first road game of the season, Clay Helton said in a post game presser that the weather conditions in Tucson were "windy" and "dry". Maybe these factors influenced the outcome of the game and Slovis' performance but nonetheless, USC lacked explosiveness and momentum for a majority of the game.

However, as Helton said in the post game presser, "a win is a win". The Trojans are now 2-0 and 1-0 on the road. This week they will prepare to play the Utah Utes for their second road game of the season.

[READ: What's Up With Kedon Slovis' Arm?]

Many former Trojans tuned in to the 12:30 PST/1:30 MT game to cheer on their alma mater and Helton's team. Here is a look at some of their reactions and thoughts following the USC vs. Arizona match up. 

Matt Leinart

Lawrence Jackson

Matt Barkley 

Michael Pittman Jr.

Antwaun Woods

Max Browne

[READ: USC vs. Arizona: Post Game Wrap Up]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What's Up With Kedon Slovis' Arm?

The Trojans defeated the Wildcats 34-30 late in the 4th quarter.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Parcel Man

USC vs. Arizona Live Game Updates

Visit SI All Trojans for your LIVE game updates. USC vs. Arizona 12:30 PM PST/ 1:30 PM MT.

AustinGrad

USC vs. Arizona: Post Game Wrap Up

USC beats Arizona 34-30 in another last minute win and advances to 2-0.

Kim Becker

USC vs. Arizona Halftime Thoughts

It's halftime in Tucson, AZ. Score: USC 17 - Arizona 13.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Will USC Utilize Tight Ends vs. Arizona?

Graham Harrell did utilize both Krommenhoek and Jude Wolfe in last Saturdays game against Arizona State, however both tight ends saw limited opportunity as pass catchers.

Claudette Montana Pattison

How to Watch: USC Trojans vs. Arizona Wildcats

TV, Radio and Streaming details for USC Trojans vs. Arizona Wildcats.

BriAmaranthus

Three Reasons Why USC Will Cover The Spread Against Arizona

USC is a 14-point favorite, meaning Arizona would have to win by more than two touchdowns.

AustinGrad

USC vs. Arizona: Week Two Game Predictions

The USC Trojans take on the Arizona Wildcats Saturday at 12:30 PST and SI AllTrojans has your game predictions and picks right here!

Kim Becker

Friday Fiasco: Pac-12 Canceling Games Left and Right

The Pac-12 announced on Friday that the Arizona State vs. Cal and Utah vs. UCLA games would be canceled due to COVID-19 cases.

Claudette Montana Pattison

ASU Athletes Test Positive For COVID-19. What Does This Mean For USC?

On Friday morning the Pac-12 announced the cancelation of the Cal vs. Arizona State game due to ASU having several players test positive for COVID-19.

Claudette Montana Pattison