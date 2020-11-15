USC Alumni React To Arizona Victory

The USC vs. Arizona game seemed to be a reoccurrence of last weeks matchup against Arizona State. Once again the Trojans struggled to capitalize on 3rd and 4th down conversions, RedZone scoring chances, and a reduction of penalties. By the time the 4th quarter rolled around USC found themselves in a tight scoring game with just minutes to execute a few scoring drives.

USC's offense was 'off' for a majority of the game. Slovis looked out of rhythm, and although he finished the night 30/43 and 325 passing yards (7.6 avg.), the Trojans just seemed out of sync.

This was the Trojans first road game of the season, Clay Helton said in a post game presser that the weather conditions in Tucson were "windy" and "dry". Maybe these factors influenced the outcome of the game and Slovis' performance but nonetheless, USC lacked explosiveness and momentum for a majority of the game.



However, as Helton said in the post game presser, "a win is a win". The Trojans are now 2-0 and 1-0 on the road. This week they will prepare to play the Utah Utes for their second road game of the season.

Many former Trojans tuned in to the 12:30 PST/1:30 MT game to cheer on their alma mater and Helton's team. Here is a look at some of their reactions and thoughts following the USC vs. Arizona match up.

Matt Leinart

Lawrence Jackson

Matt Barkley

Michael Pittman Jr.

Antwaun Woods

Max Browne

