Drake Jackson Voted Trojan Of The Game

Claudette Montana Pattison

Sophomore DE Drake Jackson was voted Trojan of the Game following USC's victory over Arizona.

Jackson had an impressive defensive performance on Saturday with five (TOT), four (SOLO), two (SACKS), and two (TFL). In the 3rd quarter at 3rd & 6 Arizona 30, Jackson sacked Arizona QB Grant Gunnell for a loss of 10 yards to the Arizona 20. Gunnell was hit yet again in the 4th at 1st & 10 Arizona 47, as Jackson sacked for a loss of seven yards to the Arizona 40.

[READ: USC Alumni React To Arizona Victory]

Overall, USC's defense saw some improvements from last weeks game against the Sun Devils. Out of the gate the Trojans came out explosive, (S) Talanoa Hufanga intercepted a pass early in the 1st quarter which gave USC some momentum early on. However, the Trojans struggled yet again to contain their opponents QB. USC also struggled to contain Arizona RB Gary Brightwell who had 112 yards and 5.3 yards per carry. Despite these challenges, USC did finish the day with four sacks on Grant Gunnell an improvement from last week (one sack).

TWO THINGS TO NOTE: 

#1. USC was without Drake Jackson and Talanoa Hufanga for a majority of the first half. 

#2. This only the Trojans second game under new defensive coordinator Todd Orlando. 

 As USC prepares to face Utah this week in Salt Lake City, they will need to work out some kinks on both sides of the ball, if they want to find success again on the road. 

[READ: USC Basketball: Three Lottery Teams That Should Consider Drafting Onyeka Okongwu]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.

