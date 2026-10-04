AP Top 25 Poll Prediction After Multiple Upsets, Narrow Escapes
The No. 18 USC Trojans were one of a few programs that survived upset scares over the weekend, and the start of conference play has already created some intriguging matchups with key results. With outside noise growing louder around USC coach Lincoln Riley, the Trojans may actually climb up the AP Top 25 Poll upon its release on Sunday.
In the Big Ten, No. 14 Iowa fell to No. 5 Ohio State, shuffling the pecking order once again in the conference with teams like the Trojans and the Hawkeyes fighting for positioning behind the Buckeyes, No. 6 Indiana, and No. 15 Oregon.
Minnesota beat Michigan at home as the rest of the conference sorts itself out, and USC survived a key test against Washington. Can the Trojans assert themselves towards the top of the Big Ten in upcoming games against Penn State and Wisconsin, a team that could join the AP Top 25 Poll sooner than later?
In the SEC, the biggest surprise of Saturday's games came in No. 25 Missouri's upset of No. 8 Florida. How far will the Gators fall, and how many spots will the Tigers climb in the latest edition of the AP Top 25 Poll? Meanwhile, No. 7 Alabama pulled away from No. 16 Mississippi State, likely forcing the Bulldogs to move down rankings.
AP Top 25 Poll Projection
1. Texas
2. Georgia
3. Notre Dame
4. Ohio State
5. Miami
6. Alabama
7. Indiana
8. Ole Miss
9. LSU
10. BYU
11. Texas Tech
12. Utah
13. Missouri
14. Oregon
15. Tennessee
16. USC
17. Oklahoma State
18. Houston
19. Iowa
20. Florida
21. SMU
22. Boise State
23. UCLA
24. Mississippi State
25. Kentucky
This article will be updated when the AP Poll is released at approximately 11 a.m. PT.
Outside of Mississippi State and Florida dropping after losses, how will AP Poll voters few teams like USC that avoided upset bids?
No. 10 BYU beat TCU by one possession, and No. 12 Texas Tech struggled against Colorado in a game that felt closer than the final score indicated. No. 21 SMU also struggled to put away Boston College at home, potentially hurting the Mustangs' case of moving up.
On the other hand, how will Ohio State be treated after picking up a top-15 in on the road? Will the Buckeyes move ahead of a less-tested team like No. 3 Notre Dame? The rankings should shift the most at the early parts in the season as voters and fans alike learn more about each team as they face tougher opponents in more difficult environments as conference play carries on.
Similarly, will No. 7 Alabama be rewarded for its dismantling of Mississippi State on the road? The Crimson Tide are currently ranked behind the Indiana Hoosiers, but that could very well change come Sunday's release of the newest rankings.
AP Top 25 Poll Week 5
1. Texas
2. Georgia
3. Notre Dame
4. Miami
5. Ohio State
6. Indiana
7. Alabama
8. Florida
9. Ole Misss
10. BYU
11. LSU
12. Texas Tech
13. Utah
14. Iowa
15. Oregon
16. Mississippi State
17. Tennessee
18. USC
19. Oklahoma State
20. Houston
21. SMU
22. Boise State
23. UCLA
24. Kentucky
25. Missouri
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.