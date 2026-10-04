AP Top 25 Poll Prediction After Multiple Upsets, Narrow Escapes

The No. 18 USC Trojans were one of a few programs that survived upset scares over the weekend, and the start of conference play has already created some intriguging matchups with key results. With outside noise growing louder around USC coach Lincoln Riley, the Trojans may actually climb up the AP Top 25 Poll upon its release on Sunday.

In the Big Ten, No. 14 Iowa fell to No. 5 Ohio State, shuffling the pecking order once again in the conference with teams like the Trojans and the Hawkeyes fighting for positioning behind the Buckeyes, No. 6 Indiana, and No. 15 Oregon.

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch shake hands after the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minnesota beat Michigan at home as the rest of the conference sorts itself out, and USC survived a key test against Washington. Can the Trojans assert themselves towards the top of the Big Ten in upcoming games against Penn State and Wisconsin, a team that could join the AP Top 25 Poll sooner than later?

In the SEC, the biggest surprise of Saturday's games came in No. 25 Missouri's upset of No. 8 Florida. How far will the Gators fall, and how many spots will the Tigers climb in the latest edition of the AP Top 25 Poll? Meanwhile, No. 7 Alabama pulled away from No. 16 Mississippi State, likely forcing the Bulldogs to move down rankings.

AP Top 25 Poll Projection

1. Texas

2. Georgia

3. Notre Dame

4. Ohio State

5. Miami

6. Alabama

7. Indiana

8. Ole Miss

9. LSU

10. BYU

11. Texas Tech

12. Utah

13. Missouri

14. Oregon

15. Tennessee

16. USC

17. Oklahoma State

18. Houston

19. Iowa

20. Florida

21. SMU

22. Boise State

23. UCLA

24. Mississippi State

25. Kentucky

This article will be updated when the AP Poll is released at approximately 11 a.m. PT.

Outside of Mississippi State and Florida dropping after losses, how will AP Poll voters few teams like USC that avoided upset bids?

No. 10 BYU beat TCU by one possession, and No. 12 Texas Tech struggled against Colorado in a game that felt closer than the final score indicated. No. 21 SMU also struggled to put away Boston College at home, potentially hurting the Mustangs' case of moving up.

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day is pictured during a Big Ten college football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes Oct. 3, 2026 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the other hand, how will Ohio State be treated after picking up a top-15 in on the road? Will the Buckeyes move ahead of a less-tested team like No. 3 Notre Dame? The rankings should shift the most at the early parts in the season as voters and fans alike learn more about each team as they face tougher opponents in more difficult environments as conference play carries on.

Similarly, will No. 7 Alabama be rewarded for its dismantling of Mississippi State on the road? The Crimson Tide are currently ranked behind the Indiana Hoosiers, but that could very well change come Sunday's release of the newest rankings.

AP Top 25 Poll Week 5

1. Texas

2. Georgia

3. Notre Dame

4. Miami

5. Ohio State

6. Indiana

7. Alabama

8. Florida

9. Ole Misss

10. BYU

11. LSU

12. Texas Tech

13. Utah

14. Iowa

15. Oregon

16. Mississippi State

17. Tennessee

18. USC

19. Oklahoma State

20. Houston

21. SMU

22. Boise State

23. UCLA

24. Kentucky

25. Missouri

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.