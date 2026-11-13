USC Awaits Clarity on Key Injuries Before Indiana

The No. 18 USC Trojans (7-2 overall, 4-2 Big Ten) hit the road after their second bye week to face the defending Big Ten and national champions, the No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers (8-1 overall, 5-1 Big Ten), in a game that could ultimately decide the team’s path to a conference title and their first College Football Playoff appearance under coach Lincoln Riley.

Both teams have had two weeks to prepare for this highly anticipated matchup, and their recent results couldn’t be more different. The Trojans are coming off arguably their best win of Riley’s tenure, defeating the then No. 2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes 30-18 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on what was a magical Halloween night.

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Hoosiers, however, enter Saturday’s matchup in Bloomington looking to return to playing more consistent football after what Cignetti recently noted as uncharacteristic games against the Michigan Wolverines and the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Hoosiers eked out overtime wins in both games and even saw a quarterback change, with Josh Hoover being benched for Grant Wilson. With Saturday’s matchup against the Hoosiers holding massive Big Ten title and CFP implications, the Trojans hope to be at full strength.

Thursday’s Big Ten availability report saw no change to the Trojans’ injuries. Here’s a look at the availability report as the Trojans look to pull off another upset against the Hoosiers.

USC Trojans vs. Indiana Hoosiers Injury Report

Out

WR Terrell Anderson

WR Corey Simms

S Kendarius Reddick

S Trestin Castro

LB Taylor “Taybo” Johnson

LB Roman Marchetti

OL Kilian O’Connor

OL Hayden Treter

Questionable

TE Walter Matthews

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USC Trojans defensive tackles Floyd Boucard (88) and Jide Abasiri (97) celebrate an interception during the NCAA football game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Trojans enter Bloomington as underdogs against the Hoosiers on Saturday. According to the DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds, the Trojans are currently 8.5-point underdogs.

The betting line for Saturday’s matchup between the Trojans and Hoosiers has taken several drastic shifts recently. The line on Wednesday rose to a 10.5-point spread after it opened at 7.5. Now the line has moved back down in the single digits to 8.5 points.

While the Trojans jumped two spots in the recent CFP Top 25 rankings, the Hoosiers fell five spots from No. 4 to No. 9, despite being on the bye. Four teams, including the No. 4 UCLA Bruins, No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish, No. 6 Texas Longhorns, and No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers, leapfrogged the Hoosiers in the recent rankings.

These recent results will motivate Cignetti’s Hoosiers as they face the Trojans in what should be a hostile environment at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Hoosiers have been excellent at home under Cignetti as their only loss came on Oct. 17, losing 19-15 to Ohio State.

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to pass against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Among the biggest keys that will decide Saturday’s matchup between the Trojans and Hoosiers will be the matchup between USC quarterback Jayden Maiava and the Hoosiers' defense. In his second season as the Trojans' full-time starting quarterback, Maiava has been as good as any in the country, throwing for 2,524 yards, 20 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

The key for the Hoosiers defense, force Maiava into a turnover. Before he suffered a right shoulder injury in the Buckeyes' win over the Hoosiers, Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin threw two interceptions and completed 15 of 29 passes for 235 yards. The Hoosiers' defense looks to replicate that type of performance against Maiava on Saturday.

The Trojans' defense will also need to play at its best against the Hoosiers' offense. Under first-year defensive coordinator Gary Patterson, USC’s defense has improved every game it has taken the field.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson during the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Saturday against the Hoosiers, the Trojans' defense must perform at its best to pull off the upset. The unit had its best performance of the season in its upset of Ohio State, and the Trojans hope for a similar performance on Saturday.

The Trojans and Hoosiers will kick off at Memorial Stadium on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on CBS. The Trojans have never lost to the Hoosiers, as they are 4-0 all-time against Indiana.

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