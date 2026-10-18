AP Top 25 Poll Reaction to Crazy Day of Upsets
The No. 19 USC Trojans picked a good week to have a bye as Saturday became a historic day for upsets in college football with No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 5 Indiana, No. 6 Alabama, and No. 7 Texas all losing. With five teams out of the top seven losing their respective games, it's the most teams that highly ranked to lose on the same weekend since the AP Top 25 Poll has been created.
The season is still early, however, and teams like Georgia and Indiana are likely going to remain highly ranked despite picking up losses on Saturday. In fact, after Indiana's narrow defeat to the Ohio State Buckeyes, in which the Hoosiers' comeback bid fell short by one foot out of bounds, the Hoosiers could even move up slightly after a loss or stay in the same spot.
How the AP voters handle No. 2 Notre Dame's loss to No. 8 BYU remains to be seen. The Fighting Irish were victims of a poor call at the end of the game, though, meaning Notre Dame could receive the benefit of the doubt. An extra second should have been left on the clock, giving the Fighting Irish offense one more chance to score a touchdown and pick up the win.
With a number of teams expected to shuffle around on Sunday, where will the No. 19 USC Trojans move, if at all? USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans were able to enjoy the excitement of the weekend without having to play a game, but the team is still likely benefitting from Saturday's chaos.
AP Top 25 Poll Prediction
1. Ohio State
2. Miami
3. Georgia
4. Indiana
5. Ole Miss
6. BYU
7. Tennessee
8. Notre Dame
9. Texas Tech
10. Utah
11. UCLA
12. Alabama
13. Texas
14. Kentucky
15. Iowa
16. Houston
17. USC
18. LSU
19. Wake Forest
20. Missouri
21. Boise State
22. Oklahoma State
23. SMU
24. Northwestern
25. Florida
USC Trojans Season Implications
While USC did not play a game, the Trojans were potentially able to learn some things about their future opponents like Ohio State, Indiana, and No. 12 UCLA, the three toughest tests remaining for Riley and company.
According to betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, USC is still considered an unlikely pick to reach the College Football Playoff, likely thanks to the Trojans' remaining opponents. Currently sitting at +425 to reach the CFP, teams like Oregon, Iowa, New Mexico, Kentucky, and more have better odds of making the postseason than USC.
However, the Trojans odds will change considerably if they can get a win over Ohio State or Indiana.
AP Top 25 Poll Week 6
1. Georgia
2. Notre Dame
3. Miami
4. Ohio State
5. Indiana
6. Alabama
7. Texas
8. BYU
9. Mississippi
10. Texas Tech
11. Utah
12. UCLA
13. Missouri
14. Tennessee
15. Kentucky
16. Mississippi State
17. Iowa
18. Oklahoma State
19. USC
20. Houston
21. Wake Forest
22. LSU
23 Boise State
24. SMU
25. Northwestern
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.