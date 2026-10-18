AP Top 25 Poll Reaction to Crazy Day of Upsets

The No. 19 USC Trojans picked a good week to have a bye as Saturday became a historic day for upsets in college football with No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 5 Indiana, No. 6 Alabama, and No. 7 Texas all losing. With five teams out of the top seven losing their respective games, it's the most teams that highly ranked to lose on the same weekend since the AP Top 25 Poll has been created.

The season is still early, however, and teams like Georgia and Indiana are likely going to remain highly ranked despite picking up losses on Saturday. In fact, after Indiana's narrow defeat to the Ohio State Buckeyes, in which the Hoosiers' comeback bid fell short by one foot out of bounds, the Hoosiers could even move up slightly after a loss or stay in the same spot.

Oct 17, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman reacts during the first half against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How the AP voters handle No. 2 Notre Dame's loss to No. 8 BYU remains to be seen. The Fighting Irish were victims of a poor call at the end of the game, though, meaning Notre Dame could receive the benefit of the doubt. An extra second should have been left on the clock, giving the Fighting Irish offense one more chance to score a touchdown and pick up the win.

With a number of teams expected to shuffle around on Sunday, where will the No. 19 USC Trojans move, if at all? USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans were able to enjoy the excitement of the weekend without having to play a game, but the team is still likely benefitting from Saturday's chaos.

AP Top 25 Poll Prediction

1. Ohio State

2. Miami

3. Georgia

4. Indiana

5. Ole Miss

6. BYU

7. Tennessee

8. Notre Dame

9. Texas Tech

10. Utah

11. UCLA

12. Alabama

13. Texas

14. Kentucky

15. Iowa

16. Houston

17. USC

18. LSU

19. Wake Forest

20. Missouri

21. Boise State

22. Oklahoma State

23. SMU

24. Northwestern

25. Florida

USC Trojans Season Implications

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks off the field after the game against the Oregon Ducks at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While USC did not play a game, the Trojans were potentially able to learn some things about their future opponents like Ohio State, Indiana, and No. 12 UCLA, the three toughest tests remaining for Riley and company.

According to betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, USC is still considered an unlikely pick to reach the College Football Playoff, likely thanks to the Trojans' remaining opponents. Currently sitting at +425 to reach the CFP, teams like Oregon, Iowa, New Mexico, Kentucky, and more have better odds of making the postseason than USC.

However, the Trojans odds will change considerably if they can get a win over Ohio State or Indiana.

AP Top 25 Poll Week 6

Oct 17, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal talks to running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) during the fourth quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Georgia

2. Notre Dame

3. Miami

4. Ohio State

5. Indiana

6. Alabama

7. Texas

8. BYU

9. Mississippi

10. Texas Tech

11. Utah

12. UCLA

13. Missouri

14. Tennessee

15. Kentucky

16. Mississippi State

17. Iowa

18. Oklahoma State

19. USC

20. Houston

21. Wake Forest

22. LSU

23 Boise State

24. SMU

25. Northwestern

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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