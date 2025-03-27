New Big Ten Win Totals: USC Trojans Below Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon?
The USC Trojans' win total for the 2025 season is at 7.5 wins for the regular season per updated Big Ten win totals from FanDuel Sportsbook. USC has failed to reach this mark the past two seasons, finishing 7-5 in 2023 and 6-6 in 2024.
Will USC coach Lincoln Riley get the Trojans over the seven win mark for the first time since 2022?
USC Trojans 2025 Schedule
Aug. 30 vs. Missouri State
Sep. 6 vs. Georgia Southern
Sep. 13 at Purdue
Sep. 20 vs. Michigan State
Sep. 27 at Illinois
Oct. 11 vs. Michigan
Oct. 18 at Notre Dame
Nov. 1 at Nebraska
Nov. 8 vs. Northwestern
Nov. 15 vs. Iowa
Nov. 22 at Oregon
Nov. 29 vs. UCLA
A few of the toughest games on the schedule are expected to be at home against Michigan and the road tests against Notre Dame and Oregon.
The Wolverines had a rough 2024 season, but is poised to have a bounce back after signing the No. 1 overall quarterback in the class of 2025, Bryce Underwood.
Notre Dame finished last season as the national runner up, losing in the national championship game to Ohio State. Oregon on the other hand was the No. 1 ranked team going into the College Football Playoff before losing to the eventual national champion Ohio State Buckeyes in the quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl.
Big Ten Win Totals
The USC Trojans are tied with a handful of other Big Ten teams for the sixth-highest win total for the 2025 season. Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, and Washington all have a win total of 7.5 wins like the Trojans.
The five teams ahead of them are the Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines, and Indiana Hoosiers. Oregon, Penn State, and Ohio State all have win totals of 10.5, while Michigan and Indiana have win totals of 8.5.
At the bottom of the Big Ten are the Maryland Terrapins and UCLA Bruins with a win totals of 4.5, and the Northwestern Wildcats and Purdue Boilermakers with win totals of 3.5. The Trojans play three of these teams in 2025.
Big Ten Championship Odds
USC currently is tied for the sixth-best odds to win the Big Ten Championship according to FanDuel Sportsbook, with odds of +4200. They have the same odds as the Iowa Hawkeyes and Nebraska Cornhuskers.
The favorite to win the Big Ten is Ohio State, with odds of +200. Oregon is slightly behind them in second with odds of +220. Penn State is third with odds of +340, Michigan is fourth with odds of +800, and Indiana is fifth with odds of +3000.
