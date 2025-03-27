All Trojans

New Big Ten Win Totals: USC Trojans Below Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon?

The USC Trojans currently have a win total set at 7.5 for the upcoming 2025 college football season. How does USC's compare to other Big Ten teams' betting odds such as the Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Michigan Wolverines?

Cory Pappas

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley holds the championship trophy after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley holds the championship trophy after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The USC Trojans' win total for the 2025 season is at 7.5 wins for the regular season per updated Big Ten win totals from FanDuel Sportsbook. USC has failed to reach this mark the past two seasons, finishing 7-5 in 2023 and 6-6 in 2024. 

Will USC coach Lincoln Riley get the Trojans over the seven win mark for the first time since 2022?

USC Trojans 2025 Schedule 

Aug. 30 vs. Missouri State

Sep. 6 vs. Georgia Southern

Sep. 13 at Purdue 

Sep. 20 vs. Michigan State

Sep. 27 at Illinois

Oct. 11 vs. Michigan 

Oct. 18 at Notre Dame 

Nov. 1 at Nebraska 

Nov. 8 vs. Northwestern

Nov. 15 vs. Iowa

Nov. 22 at Oregon 

Nov. 29 vs. UCLA 

A few of the toughest games on the schedule are expected to be at home against Michigan and the road tests against Notre Dame and Oregon.

The Wolverines had a rough 2024 season, but is poised to have a bounce back after signing the No. 1 overall quarterback in the class of 2025, Bryce Underwood.

Notre Dame finished last season as the national runner up, losing in the national championship game to Ohio State. Oregon on the other hand was the No. 1 ranked team going into the College Football Playoff before losing to the eventual national champion Ohio State Buckeyes in the quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl.

Big Ten Win Totals

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day speaks to his players during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Cen
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day speaks to his players during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The USC Trojans are tied with a handful of other Big Ten teams for the sixth-highest win total for the 2025 season. Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, and Washington all have a win total of 7.5 wins like the Trojans.

The five teams ahead of them are the Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines, and Indiana Hoosiers. Oregon, Penn State, and Ohio State all have win totals of 10.5, while Michigan and Indiana have win totals of 8.5.

At the bottom of the Big Ten are the Maryland Terrapins and UCLA Bruins with a win totals of 4.5, and the Northwestern Wildcats and Purdue Boilermakers with win totals of 3.5. The Trojans play three of these teams in 2025.

Big Ten Championship Odds

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins (1) runs through Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei (10) and line
Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins (1) runs through Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei (10) and linebacker Dylan Williams (20) during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC currently is tied for the sixth-best odds to win the Big Ten Championship according to FanDuel Sportsbook, with odds of +4200. They have the same odds as the Iowa Hawkeyes and Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The favorite to win the Big Ten is Ohio State, with odds of +200. Oregon is slightly behind them in second with odds of +220. Penn State is third with odds of +340, Michigan is fourth with odds of +800, and Indiana is fifth with odds of +3000.

Published
