Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James Sweet Reaction To Bronny's Career Performance
Former USC Trojans guard Bronny James made his return to the G League on March 24. James played for the South Bay Lakers against the Santa Cruz Warriors and had a dominant performance.
James has been playing more in the NBA recently, but with the Los Angeles Lakers getting healthy, the rookie guard spent Monday’s game in the G League.
The South Bay Lakers defeated the Warriors, 122-118, and James put on a dominant performance. James jumped right in, playing 38 minutes and scoring 39 points, a career high. This was his third time in the season recording over 30 points in a game for South Bay. He also had seven rebounds and four assists. James had all the momentum with a 66.7 field goal percentage.
James’ father, LeBron James, took to social media to hype up his son. James responded to a post from the South Bay Lakers, which highlighted Bronny's game.
It was James' first time playing in the G League since December, and he managed to jump right back into action. James has only played in ten games this season with the South Bay Lakers, but has averaged 22.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.1 assists.
James was selected in the second round with the No. 55 overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. James has been under scrutiny in the media this season. Though some have come to his defense that he is just a rookie, there is still a high level of discussion that James is only in the league because of who his father is.
In recent weeks, James has begun to prove people wrong and has shown that he can be a strong player in the league. When with the Los Angeles Lakers as they faced the Milwaukee Bucks, James earned 30 minutes, scoring 17 points with three rebounds and five assists.
In the NBA, James has averaged 5.9 minutes with 2.3 points, 0.6 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game.
Despite having to split his time with both teams, which can be a challenge, James is always ready to give it his all. After the Lakers faced the Denver Nuggets, James spoke to the media about putting in the work no matter where he plays.
"I'm always trying to stay ready as much as I can whether I'm playing in the G or up here with the big guys," James said. "I'm always ready to, you know, go at it and give my full effort."
"Just putting in the work behind the scenes, I feel like it's been really good for me," James continued. "I worked all summer before the draft, and I'm still working right now so I can see the improvement, and it's been going well for me."
James expanded on his development after his top performance against the Bucks.
"I was given an opportunity tonight to go show them what I've been working on while I've been sitting on the bench, in the G League getting reps, stuff like that. Just constantly putting that in my head that they believe in me and that I can contribute," James said.
The best thing for James in the G League is the consistent playing time. With the Los Angeles Lakers players getting healthy, James will not have as many opportunities to earn minutes in the NBA. Spending time with the South Bay Lakers will help James develop as a player, as he is just a rookie and has a long career ahead.