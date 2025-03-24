Transfer Portal Top-10: Nick Davidson Commit To USC Trojans, North Carolina Tar Heels?
The USC Trojans currently sit with a 16-17 record as they head into the College Basketball Crown tournament. USC will take on Tulane on April 1 in their first-round matchup, but with the transfer portal opening up on Monday, Trojans' coach Eric Musselman and the coaching staff need to remain vigilant to not miss out on their top targets. Despite still continuing their season in postseason play, the Trojans have managed to balance both game preparation and scouting transfer portal entrants.
Musselman and the Trojans have keyed in on one of the top players in the portal, Nevada transfer Nick Davidson, according to On3.
Davidson went to high school at Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA) - so maybe a return to sunny California is in his future?
The No. 2 center and No. 7 player in the portal according to 247Sports, Davidson announced his intention to enter the portal on March 17 after putting up 15.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2.8 rebounds this past season. Davidson will be considered a grad transfer and will have only one more season of eligibility at his new destination.
Issac Trotter of 247Sports wrote that Davidson's skillset allows him to fit into any offensive scheme.
"Davidson drilled 37% of his 3-pointers while shooting 67% at the rim. He's tough, physical and reliable. Davidson has not missed a single game in the past three years. He's shown that he can be an efficient guy at the top of the scouting report. He also proved that he can be an efficient role player playing off big-time guards for a Nevada club that made the 2024 NCAA Tournament," Trotter said.
The Trojans suffered from a lack of depth at the center position this season. With only two players that stand at 6-foot-10 in Josh Cohen and Harrison Hornery, Musselman had to deploy lineups that featured a lot of small ball. Coincidentally, both players' eligbility expires after this season, leaving USC with no true big men on the roster heading into the offseason.
Although the Trojans remain active in his recruitment, Joe Tipton of On3 wrote that the USC will have to fight off multiple teams for Davidson's services.
"Davidson has received roughly 30 calls since entering the portal, but there is an interesting tie to one school in particular — North Carolina...I’m not saying Davidson will end up in Chapel Hill, but it is something to make note of. He’s also received interest from Kentucky, Louisville, Arizona, Purdue, USC and many others," Tipton said.
With only three players coming into the program via high school recruiting and none of them being front court players, the Trojans will have to be active in the transfer portal to fill out the remainder of their roster. Barring any transfer announcements, Musselman is set to return only five scholarship players next season. USC will return four guards in Desmond Claude, Wesley Yates, Isaiah Elohim, and Kevin Patton and one forward in Jalen Shelley.