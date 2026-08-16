Biggest Overreaction USC Trojans Fans Should Avoid

The USC Trojans enter the 2026 season expected to contend for a spot in the College Football Playoff, but USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans still have some questions to answer before doing so.

The hiring of new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson has brought well-founded optimism to that side of the ball given Patterson's success developing and scheming during his time as the head coach of the TCU Horned Frogs. How USC's defense performs under Patterson could be the difference between the Trojans making the CFP or not.

However, one of the biggest question marks surrounding USC revolves around the offense and the tall task of replacing former Trojans stars Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, who are now both receivers in the NFL.

Jul 30, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon (9) during training camp at Jefferson Health Training Complex. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Lemon and Lane do leave some big shoes to fill, panicking about the Trojans' receivers is an overreaction that fans should avoid, and here's why.

Proven Talent on USC Trojans Roster

USC receiver Tanook Hines emerged as a reliable third option on the field with Lemon and Lane in 2025, and he returns as the most experienced option with in-game chemistry already built with Maiava.

An injury has kept Hines off the field during fall camp, but Riley has said publicly that he expects the USC receiver to be ready by the start of the season.

Meanwhile, USC also added NC State wide receiver Terrell Anderson in the transfer portal. Anderson led NC State with 39 receptions and 629 touchdowns in 2025, and he also hauled in 5 touchdowns on the season. His experience and production should help to fill the void left behind by Lemon and Lane, but the Trojans have other options to choose from. For example, Sophomore receivers like Corey Simms and Zacharyus Williams could be in store for break out seasons.

Sep 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs with the football during the first half of the game against Virginia Cavaliers at Carter-Finley Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lastly, the Trojans have one of the better running back tandems in the country with King Miller and Waymond Jordan, and both running backs could be weapons in the passing game for Riley and Maiava.

Miller finished with the sixth-most receptions on the team last season with 16 catches for 111 yards. Jordan, on the other hand, caught 7 passes for 55 yards before his season was cut short due to injury.

USC Trojans' Intriguing Freshman Class of Receivers

In addition to some of the more experienced receivers that USC has on the roster, the Trojans also brought in a haul of receiving talent in their No. 1-ranked recruiting class in 2026. Namely, wide receivers Trent Mosley, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Ethan "Boobie" Feaster, and Tron Baker could all make contributions as true freshmen (not to mention five-star tight end Mark Bowman).

USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley | USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley

In fact, Mosley and Dixon-Wyatt may even be dark horse candidates to start for USC in week 1 against the San José State Spartans.

Feaster joined the team before fall camp as one of the few recruits from USC's class of 2026 that did not enroll early, and it makes sense when taking Feaster's young age into consideration. The Trojans receiver will play his freshman year at the age of 17.

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