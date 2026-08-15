Fall Camp Intel as USC Freshmen Receivers Prove Themselves

USC could have used the transfer portal to load up on receivers after the departure of Biletnikoff Award winner Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane.

They did grab NC State transfer Terrell Anderson, which gives quarterback Jayden Maiava another weapon with proven Power Four experience to pair with sophomore Tanook Hines, who started alongside Lemon and Lane last season.

Emergence of Freshmen Receivers

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After missing spring practice, Hines has remained to start fall camp and status for the Trojans opener against San Jose State on Aug. 29 remains in question.

Freshman Kayden Dixon-Wyatt would very likely be the player that steps in for Hines as a starter. Dixon-Wyatt was an immediate standout in the spring, showing why USC never stopped pursuing the once Ohio State commit last fall. The Mater Dei (Calif.) product has great size at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds.

Dixon-Wyatt doesn't look like a freshman, and he certainly doesn't move like one. Everything is smooth and explosive. He’s a natural hands catcher, has a knack for making acrobatic catches and gives the Trojans offense an instant vertical threat.

Trent Mosley has been trending towards starting in the slot since the spring, where he was arguably the most impressive newcomer. After one of the more prolific seasons in recent California high school history, which included claiming the MaxPreps California Player of the Year honor, Mosley has made a strong impression on the Trojans staff and veterans.

When coaches talked about him in spring meetings, it almost felt they had seen a ghost. Mosley, who similar to Dixon-Wyatt, was also a Trinity League standout at Santa Margarita (Calif.), arrived on campus with a college ready skillset. He could be a focal part of the offense immediately because of what he can do in the screen game and vertically. Mosley will also factor into the return game.

“When he's out there, he looks like he's been doing it for a few years. He's a really good player,” said tight end Tucker Ashcraft.

USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley | USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley

With Dixon-Wyatt, Mosley and tight end Mark Bowman, there's a very good chance USC opens the season with three freshmen pass-catchers for Maiava.

Boobie Feaster will be one of the youngest, if not the youngest player in college football this season. Feaster just turned 17 years old days after officially enrolling this summer. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound receiver dominated Texas high school football at the 6A level for three seasons, which is why he was coveted high-profile programs across the country. Feaster has wasted no time making noise in camp.

“He's a very talented kid. Just as important, he's a great character kid and he loves football," said offensive coordinator Luke Huard. Football is important to him. That combination is exciting.“

Anderson described Feaster as a "real quiet guy" during Media Day earlier this month and Riley echoed a similar sentiment following Friday's practice.

"Boobie's very lowkey, just kind of works hard. He's pretty quiet," said coach Lincoln Riley. "He's learning fast, he had a little soft tissue injury earlier in camp that limited him a little bit but got back out there pretty quick. He's shown the ability to create some explosive plays and like a lot of young guys, it'll be a battle of consistency for him.

"The explosiveness and wow plays are there but sometimes it's the ones the world doesn't see end up on highlights that obviously matter a lot to winning. Really bright future, humble, hard-working kid."

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tron Baker turned heads in the spring and received an endorsement from former USC All-American receiver Mike Williams. He is another freshman that will factor into the rotation in year one.

When the Trojans decided not to lean into the portal to retool at receiver for Maiava, the belief was they signed a group of players that were no ordinary freshman and can be instant difference makers and the reports coming out of fall camp reflect that.

Maiava took it upon himself when they first arrived to wrap his arounds them and help bring them along. Even with Feaster, who was on campus three separate times in the spring, Maiava connected with the Trojans new freshman receiver.

Wide Receiver Depth in Fall Camp

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Zacharyus Williams (0) runs just short of the end zone during the second half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC is expected to have a much bigger rotation at wide receiver than a year ago, where they used about four receivers. In previous years, it was about six to seven receivers. Redshirt sophomore Zacharyus Williams returns after being limited to five games in 2025 because of a significant upper body injury that cost him two and half months of the season.

Sophomore Corey Simms was expected to be part of the rotation last season. That never happened as he played just 22 offensive snaps, 11 of which came in the bowl game. He did however play in all 13 games on special teams, which allowed him to get accustomed to the college game.

“Having that college experience on my belt was amazing,” Simms said. “It helped me a lot because being able to actually see the field and know the intensity and how fast the game.“

Simms put together a good spring and is continuing to trend up in fall camp. Riley said on Friday they have more clarity on the receiver competition, although, it's a position battle that could change early in the season with live game reps.

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