Top Five USC Trojans to Consider in Fantasy Football Drafts

College football fantasy draft rooms officially opened on Aug. 3 with Week 1 rolling in on Sept. 3 – Aug. 29 for USC in Week 0. For those who don't mind being a homer when it comes to building a fantasy team, here are the top-five Trojans that are worthy of a selection.

1. Quarterback: Jayden Maiava

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterbacks are normally drafted after the skill position players in fantasy, so when it's time to get a signal caller don't be afraid to pull the trigger on Maiava.

In 2025, Maiava finished fifth in passing yards (3,711) and second in quarterback-rating (89.9) in the nation. His 24 touchdowns were tied at No. 24 and he only had 10 interceptions (tied for No. 103).

High level efficiency and down-field explosive accuracy is the name of the game for Maiava. Pro Football Focus recorded that Maiava had 26 big time throws, a measurement for a “quarterback's accuracy, arm strength, and willingness to throw into tight windows or deep downfield.” PFF also had Maiava No. 4 in deep passing – 39 completions of 20-plus yards, 1,381 deep passing yards.

Maiava is also an underrated runner. At UNLV (2023), the Hawaii native rushed for 277 yards on 73 carries and scored three times. Then in his first season as the full-time starter at Southern Cal, he carried the ball 54 times for 157 yards and six touchdowns. Hopefully Riley will give Maiava license to run the ball more.

2. Wide Receiver: Tanook Hines

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) gestures after a reception against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane may have taken all the shine, but Hines was a sneaky good third option – 34 receptions for 561 yards (16.5 yards per catch) and two touchdowns. His late-season breakout in 2025 is another indicator he could be the No. 1 option:

Six receptions for 141 yards and a score vs. Oregon (Nov. 22, 2025)

Six receptions for 163 yards vs. TCU in the Alamo Bowl (Dec. 30, 2025)

Another notable stat that shows off Lemon’s elite speed and playmaking-ability is that he had 10 receptions that went for 20-plus yards. That's 29.4 percent of his total receptions. One more reason why Hines should be considered is that he is the only returning receiver with on-field experience and knowledge of the playbook. More than good chance that Hines’ 30 receptions jumps to 60.

3. Wide Receiver: Terrell Anderson

Sep 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs with the football during the first half of the game against Virginia Cavaliers at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NC State transfer’s productivity went under the radar these past two years. As a true freshman, Anderson appeared in all 13 games for the Wolf Pack and recorded 14 receptions for 158 yards and a touchdown. By his sophomore season, Anderson elevated his game to starting potential – 39 receptions, 629 yards, five touchdowns.

The main reason why Anderson will be a solid pickup in fantasy is his big-play ability. His play style doesn't rely on volume as he averaged 16.1 yards per catch in 2025. He also had 17 receptions of 15-plus yards and eight receptions of 25-plus yards in 2025. This will pair well with Maiava, as he is one of the best down-field passers in the FBS. Also at 6-2, 200 pounds, Anderson’s catch radius is outstanding.

Another plus is his ability to play the slot and perimeter.

4. Flex or Tight End: Mark Bowman

USC Trojans freshman tight end Mark Bowman | USC Trojans on SI

If there is one Trojan freshman worth drafting it's tight end Mark Bowman. Besides his five-star rating and high national rankings – top-five player in the state of California (On/Rivals, 247Sports), No. 29 (ESPN), No. 32 (On3/Rivals) and No. 42 (247Sports) standings nationally – his reported NIL deal of $5 to $6.5 million is another reason why the true freshman will see the field early.

Bowman finished his three-year career at Mater Dei with a total of 73 receptions, 922 yards and 14 touchdowns in 30 games, per MaxPreps. His career best was during his sophomore campaign (2024-2025) where he posted 31 receptions for 427 yards and eight scores.

At 6-5, 300 pounds, he's a mismatch for defenses – too big for defensive backs, too fast for linebackers. This modern archetype has been put on display in Riley’s offense, a la Mark Andrews, Lake McRee and Grant Calcaterra.

It's also worth noting that the five-star tight end chose to forgo his senior season, graduated early and joined Southern Cal in the spring. Learning the system early will definitely help Bowman as he is currently battling with Wisconsin transfer Tucker Ashcraft for the starting spot, but Ashcraft’s skill set leans towards blocking.

5. Defense / Special Teams

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett (0) runs the ball in for a touchdown after intercepting it during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2025, former defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn had the defensive trending in the right direction (No. 49 in total defense):

31 sacks

12 interceptions

Two defensive touchdowns

12 forced fumbles

Six fumble recoveries

143.2 rushing yards per game

207.5 passing yards per game

With a talented freshmen class coming in, returners at full health and transfer portal pickups, fans can expect Gary Patterson to continue the upwards trend. Maybe even a boost in productivity.

The defensive line is probably the deepest and most talented unit in recent memory for the Trojans. Out of the projected starters, Kameryn Crawford and Braylan Shelby, who led the team in sacks in 2025 (5.5 and 4.5 respectively) are returning as the edge rushers. In the interior, Michigan State transfer Alex VanSumeren is expected to be a run plugger and pressure maker while Jahkeem Stewart’s explosiveness and versatility will make an overall impact in the trenches.

Jide Abasiri, Jamaal Jarrett, Zuriah Fisher Luke Wafle and others in the rotation, are another reason why the Trojans’ trenches carry this draft selection.

The secondary is expected to be at full health as well with Marcelles Williams, Chasen Johnson, Alex Graham and Prophet Brown coming back from injuries. Jontez Williams, who was the No. 1 cornerback in the transfer portal, can fill the void of Bishop Fitzgerald in the turnover department. Senior safety Christian Pierce – 64 total tackles, three pass breakups PBUs, an interception and a forced fumble in 2025 – is also expected to play a bigger role.

As for special teams, the unit was less than stellar in 2025:

No blocked punts or kicks

Averaged 16.7 yards per kickoff return and 11.1 yards per punt return

Allowed 26.3 yards per kickoff return and 15.0 yards per punt return

Gave up good starting field position

Heavily penalized

With Mike Ekeler as the new special teams coordinator, that type of play is unlikely to be tolerated. During fall camp, Ekeler has eluded to an explosive return game. He has also been encouraging starters who don't play special teams to join the unit. It's worth taking his word for it and believing in the D/ST as a whole.

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