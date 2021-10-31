Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballRecruitingTrojan NewsTrojans in the ProsForumSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WATCH: USC C Brett Neilon Talks Offensive Line Performance vs. Arizona, Drake London's Injury & More

    The USC Trojans defeated the Arizona Wildcats 41-34 on Saturday night at the Coliseum.
    Author:

    USC center Brett Neilon talked with the media after the Trojans' 41-34 defeat over the Arizona Wildcats on Oct. 30. 

    Neilon evaluated the offensive line's performance, USC's run game, and the new two-quarterback dynamic in the video above. Plus, he shared his thoughts on wide receiver Drake London's devastating ankle injury. 

    To Watch: Click The Video Above

    -----

    Recommended Articles

    Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube

    Untitled
    Football

    WATCH: USC C Brett Neilon Talks Offensive Line Performance vs. Arizona, Drake London's Injury & More

    42 seconds ago
    Screen Shot 2021-10-31 at 1.00.54 PM
    Football

    WATCH: Jaxson Dart and Kedon Slovis Comment on USC's Two Quarterback Dynamic

    48 minutes ago
    USATSI_17065378
    Football

    Twitter Reacts To USC WR Drake London's Heart-Wrenching Injury

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_17064089
    Football

    Donte Williams Gives Post Game Update on USC WR Drake London

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_17062341
    Football

    USC Football Bounces Back in Dominant Fashion Against Arizona

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17062427
    Football

    USC WR Drake London Suffers Injury Against Arizona

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_15200497
    Football

    USC vs. Arizona: Three Defensive Players To Know

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_15200494
    Football

    USC vs. Arizona: How To Watch

    Oct 30, 2021