WATCH: USC C Brett Neilon Talks Offensive Line Performance vs. Arizona, Drake London's Injury & More
The USC Trojans defeated the Arizona Wildcats 41-34 on Saturday night at the Coliseum.
USC center Brett Neilon talked with the media after the Trojans' 41-34 defeat over the Arizona Wildcats on Oct. 30.
Neilon evaluated the offensive line's performance, USC's run game, and the new two-quarterback dynamic in the video above. Plus, he shared his thoughts on wide receiver Drake London's devastating ankle injury.
