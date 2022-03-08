USC QB Caleb Williams Has Eye Opening Reaction To Aaron Rodgers News

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $200 million deal with the Packers, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. This deal will make Rodgers the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Rodgers confirmed that he will be re-signing with the Packers next season in a social media post. "Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I “signed”. I’m very excited to be back."

USC quarterback Caleb Williams, reacted to the news citing, "I guess I'm still a packer fan" amid Rodgers return next season.

Last season Rodgers threw for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions. The Green Bay Packers made it to the playoffs, but were eliminated in the divisional round by the San Fransisco 49ers.

