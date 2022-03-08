Skip to main content
USC QB Caleb Williams Has Eye Opening Reaction To Aaron Rodgers News

USC QB Caleb Williams Has Eye Opening Reaction To Aaron Rodgers News

Rodgers will return to the Green Bay Packers in 2022.

Rodgers will return to the Green Bay Packers in 2022.

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $200 million deal with the Packers, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. This deal will make Rodgers the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Rodgers confirmed that he will be re-signing with the Packers next season in a social media post. "Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I “signed”. I’m very excited to be back." 

USC quarterback Caleb Williams, reacted to the news citing, "I guess I'm still a packer fan" amid Rodgers return next season. 

Last season Rodgers threw for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions. The Green Bay Packers made it to the playoffs, but were eliminated in the divisional round by the San Fransisco 49ers.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

USATSI_17745518
Football

USC QB Caleb Williams Has Eye Opening Reaction To Aaron Rodgers News

By All Trojans Staff29 minutes ago
Screen Shot 2022-03-07 at 6.57.21 PM
Recruiting

VIDEO: 23' QB Commit Malachi Nelson Reveals Why He's Following Lincoln Riley To USC

By Claudette Montana Pattison21 hours ago
USATSI_17713727
Football

Colin Cowherd Shares Honest Thoughts On Pac-12 QB Leaving For LSU

By All Trojans StaffMar 7, 2022
USATSI_17841576
Basketball

UCLA Defeats USC 75-68

By All Trojans StaffMar 6, 2022
USATSI_17153905
TROJANS IN THE PROS

Insider Provides Exclusive Insight On JuJu Smith-Schuster's Free Agency Status

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 5, 2022
USATSI_10392606
Recruiting

USC Recruit Has Eye Opening Message For Trojan Fans Involving Caleb Williams

By All Trojans StaffMar 5, 2022
USATSI_17809010_168392792_lowres
Football

Insider Dishes On Big Development Involving USC WR Drake London & NFL Draft

By All Trojans StaffMar 5, 2022
USATSI_17676510
Basketball

How To Watch: USC vs. UCLA Basketball Game

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 5, 2022