USC QB Caleb Williams' Jaw-Dropping Gesture Goes Viral

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is giving back to the Trojan family in a monumental way. According to Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times, Williams gifted a pair of Beats by Dre headphones to members of the USC women's basketball team.

Kartje reported that Williams even hand delivered the gifts himself.

Williams inked a NIL deal with Beats by Dre in February. This was his first NIL partnership made as a Trojan.

Williams entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after spending one season at Oklahoma. During his freshman season, he threw for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns. He signed with USC in early February.

"I wanted to go somewhere I thought would provide me with the best development both on and off the field," Williams told ESPN. "Getting to know Coach Riley and gaining familiarity with his offense definitely played a part in my selection, as well as already knowing some the guys on the team," Williams said.

"I want to get to work right away, earn the trust of my teammates, win championships and help bring USC back to being a top-rated program."

