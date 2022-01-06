Skip to main content
Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams Offered Massive NIL Payday To Attend Midwest College

Williams entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on January 3.

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal earlier this week. 

The freshman gunslinger attributed 'the recent changes' at OU to his decision. Since the news broke, Williams has received significant interest from schools all around the country, including Eastern Michigan. 

Former Eagles quarterback Charlie Batch wrote Williams on Twitter, claiming that GameAbove Capital would offer a NIL deal worth one million dollars if he joined Chris Creighton's team.

“Hey @CALEBcsw, have you considered Eastern Michigan, @EMUFB? If not, you SHOULD,” Batch wrote in his tweet. “GameAbove Capital is prepared to pay you ONE MILLION DOLLARS for one year! Are you ready be an EAGLE?”

Williams accumulated 1,912 yards, 21 touchdowns, and four interceptions during his freshman season at Oklahoma. He is one of the top players in the country for his position.  

