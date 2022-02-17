Skip to main content

Caleb Williams: I Want To Beat 'All Of Tom Brady's Super Bowls'

Williams revealed his lofty goals for the future in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated.

Caleb Williams has officially embarked on his new journey at USC.

Williams entered the NCAA transfer portal in January, and committed to the Trojans on Feb. 1. Despite joining the program just 17 days ago, Williams is already working towards clinching a starting spot next season.

"Caleb Williams’ daily alarm rings at 5 a.m," Sports Illustrated writes.

"He arrives at the USC football facility around 5:30 for a two-hour workout, then grabs the same breakfast each morning (a ham sandwich and an acai bowl) before heading to class, a tutoring session and an afternoon player-led football walkthrough.

At the end of the day, he returns home to a new apartment that’s missing something: furniture."

Williams chose USC over UCLA and Wisconsin among others. The decision wasn't based on NIL money but 'getting to the NFL'.

“You have to think about NIL,” Caleb told Sports Illustrated

“But to think about it as it is your only focus and it isn’t football anymore, that’s not the case with me. I have dreams and aspirations of getting to the NFL, being great there and beating all of Tom Brady’s Super Bowls and passing records. I want to beat all of those.”

Williams spent one season at Oklahoma. He threw for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns.

